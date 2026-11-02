PGA Tour this week: World Wide Technology Championship facts and figures

Ben Griffin claimed the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship title at 29-under, posting rounds of 7 under, 7 under, 6 under, and a final-round 9 under — the best score of the day — to move from T3 into the outright lead. Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki each finished T2 at 27 under, with Valimaki having opened the week with a share of the first-round lead at 11 under. Garrick Higgo was T4 after posting an 11 under third round, while Jackson Suber and Nico Echavarria each finished 9 under in the final round to finish T11 and T14, respectively. Andrew Putnam recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during Round 3.