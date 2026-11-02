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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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4H AGO

PGA Tour this week: World Wide Technology Championship facts and figures

2 Min Read

Latest

Behind the scenes with winner Ben Griffin after World Wide Technology

Behind the scenes with winner Ben Griffin after World Wide Technology

Key takeaways

  • Dates: Nov. 5-8, 2026
  • Location: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico
  • Purse: $6 million
  • First place: $1.08 million
  • FedExCup points to winner: 500
  • Defending champion: Ben Griffin (29 under)
  • Tournament single round scoring record: 61

Where is the World Wide Technology Championship played?

The World Wide Technology Championship is held at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, a course designed by Tiger Woods that opened in 2014.

Course snapshot

  • Architect: Tiger Woods
  • Par: 72
  • Yardage: 7,452 yards

Who are the past champions?

Here is a look at the past five champions at the World Wide Technology Championship:

Who's in the field this week at the World Wide Technology Championship?

The field this week at El Cardonal at Diamante includes two players ranked inside the top 50 in the world golf rankings and one player ranked inside the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Defending champion Ben Griffin returns to the event where he claimed the title in 2025. The field features a mix of Tour players competing in the fall portion of the schedule.

  • Ben Griffin (defending champion)
  • Ryan Gerard (FedExCup No. 3)

FIELD

What is the purse this week?

  • Total purse: $6 million
  • First-place prize: $1.08 million
  • FedExCup points: 500 to the winner

What are the scoring records at the World Wide Technology Championship?

What happened last year at the World Wide Technology Championship?

Ben Griffin claimed the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship title at 29-under, posting rounds of 7 under, 7 under, 6 under, and a final-round 9 under — the best score of the day — to move from T3 into the outright lead. Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki each finished T2 at 27 under, with Valimaki having opened the week with a share of the first-round lead at 11 under. Garrick Higgo was T4 after posting an 11 under third round, while Jackson Suber and Nico Echavarria each finished 9 under in the final round to finish T11 and T14, respectively. Andrew Putnam recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during Round 3.

What's the weather forecast for the World Wide Technology Championship?

Winds of 10-20 mph are expected on Thursday and Friday, easing to 5-10 mph for the weekend rounds. Highs will range from 83 to 84 degrees throughout the week, with lows holding in the low 70s each night. Rain chances remain very low all four days, ranging from 2% to 7%.

  • Wednesday: Sunny conditions with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds WNW at 10-20 mph, 2% chance of rain.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds WNW at 10-20 mph, 2% chance of rain.
  • Friday: Sunny with a few clouds, high of 83 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds NW at 10-20 mph, 3% chance of rain.
  • Saturday: Mixed sunshine and clouds with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds WNW at 5-10 mph, 7% chance of rain.
  • Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds, high of 84 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds SW at 5-10 mph, 5% chance of rain.

How to follow the World Wide Technology Championship

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

📺 TV (ET)

  • Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

🎧 PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATour.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

📲 Live scoring

  • Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App

HOW TO WATCH

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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