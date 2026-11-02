PGA Tour this week: World Wide Technology Championship facts and figures
2 Min Read
Behind the scenes with winner Ben Griffin after World Wide Technology
Key takeaways
- Dates: Nov. 5-8, 2026
- Location: El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico
- Purse: $6 million
- First place: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Ben Griffin (29 under)
- Tournament single round scoring record: 61
Where is the World Wide Technology Championship played?
The World Wide Technology Championship is held at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, a course designed by Tiger Woods that opened in 2014.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Tiger Woods
- Par: 72
- Yardage: 7,452 yards
Who are the past champions?
Here is a look at the past five champions at the World Wide Technology Championship:
- 2025: Ben Griffin (29 under)
- 2024: Austin Eckroat (24 under)
- 2023: Erik van Rooyen (27 under)
- 2022: Russell Henley (23 under)
- 2021: Viktor Hovland (23 under)
Who's in the field this week at the World Wide Technology Championship?
The field this week at El Cardonal at Diamante includes two players ranked inside the top 50 in the world golf rankings and one player ranked inside the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Defending champion Ben Griffin returns to the event where he claimed the title in 2025. The field features a mix of Tour players competing in the fall portion of the schedule.
- Ben Griffin (defending champion)
- Ryan Gerard (FedExCup No. 3)
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $6 million
- First-place prize: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at the World Wide Technology Championship?
- Best 18-hole score: 61, shared by Roland Thatcher (Round 3, 2008), Matthew Wolff (Round 1, 2021), Carson Young (Round 2, 2024), Sami Valimaki (Round 1, 2025), Garrick Higgo (Round 3, 2025) and Nick Dunlap (Round 1, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: Six strokes, Russell Henley (2022)
- Largest margin of victory: Four strokes, shared by Harris English (2013), Viktor Hovland (2021) and Russell Henley (2022)
- Most recent playoff: 2015 — Graeme McDowell defeated Jason Bohn and Russell Knox
- Best come-from-behind win: Seven strokes back after 54 holes, John Huh (2012)
- Most recent hole-in-one: Andrew Putnam, Round 3, Hole 16 (2025)
What happened last year at the World Wide Technology Championship?
Ben Griffin claimed the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship title at 29-under, posting rounds of 7 under, 7 under, 6 under, and a final-round 9 under — the best score of the day — to move from T3 into the outright lead. Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki each finished T2 at 27 under, with Valimaki having opened the week with a share of the first-round lead at 11 under. Garrick Higgo was T4 after posting an 11 under third round, while Jackson Suber and Nico Echavarria each finished 9 under in the final round to finish T11 and T14, respectively. Andrew Putnam recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole during Round 3.
What's the weather forecast for the World Wide Technology Championship?
Winds of 10-20 mph are expected on Thursday and Friday, easing to 5-10 mph for the weekend rounds. Highs will range from 83 to 84 degrees throughout the week, with lows holding in the low 70s each night. Rain chances remain very low all four days, ranging from 2% to 7%.
- Wednesday: Sunny conditions with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds WNW at 10-20 mph, 2% chance of rain.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds WNW at 10-20 mph, 2% chance of rain.
- Friday: Sunny with a few clouds, high of 83 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds NW at 10-20 mph, 3% chance of rain.
- Saturday: Mixed sunshine and clouds with a high of 84 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds WNW at 5-10 mph, 7% chance of rain.
- Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds, high of 84 degrees and a low of 73 degrees; winds SW at 5-10 mph, 5% chance of rain.
How to follow the World Wide Technology Championship
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.