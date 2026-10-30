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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T2

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T2

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T2

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T2

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T2

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T2

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T7

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T7

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T7

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T7

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T7

Gordon Sargent
USA
G. Sargent
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T7

USA
G. Sargent
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T7

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T7

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T11

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T11

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T11

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T11

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T11

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T11

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T11

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T11

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-9
Thru
F
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11H AGO

Inside the Field: See who's playing in World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology

Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology

Written by Staff

The FedExCup Fall closes out its two-week stay in Mexico at the World Wide Technology Championship hosted by El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. As the sixth of eight fall events, the tournament marks one of the final opportunities for players to lock up their PGA Tour card for next season or qualify for the opening pair of Signature Events.

A purse of $6 million, with $1.08 million made out to the winner, and 500 FedExCup points will be up for grabs for the 120-man field. Defending champion Ben Griffin, Jackson Koivun and Ryan Gerard are among the notables in this year's field.

Griffin capped his three-win 2025 season with a two-shot victory over Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki at El Cardonal at Diamante, carding a 9-under 63 in the final round.

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories. Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

Scroll below for the full field at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship:

  • Bauchou, Zach
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Brown, Blades
  • Brown, Dan
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Chatfield, Davis
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Collet, Tyler
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Donald, Luke +
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Ewart, A.J.
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Ford, David
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hall, Harry
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hirata, Kensei
  • Hitt, Austin +
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • James, Ben
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Jeffrey
  • Keefer, Johnny
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Koivun, Jackson
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lamprecht, Christo
  • Lazare, Lyon #
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Leng, Jay +
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lipsky, David
  • Lower, Justin
  • Madariaga, Alejandro +
  • Malnati, Peter
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mouw, William
  • Nakajima, Keita
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Nyholm, Pontus
  • Ortiz, Alvaro +
  • Parry, John
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Penge, Marco
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozo, Marcelo
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Shipley, Neal
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Skinns, David
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stanger, Jimmy
  • Stout, Preston +
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Ventura, Kristoffer
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Villar, Jorge +
  • Villegas, Camilo +
  • Walker, Danny
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • + Sponsor Exemption
  • # Section Champion

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R2
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T2

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T2

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T2

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T2

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T2

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T2

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-11
Thru
F
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