Inside the Field: See who's playing in World Wide Technology Championship
1 Min Read
Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology
The FedExCup Fall closes out its two-week stay in Mexico at the World Wide Technology Championship hosted by El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos. As the sixth of eight fall events, the tournament marks one of the final opportunities for players to lock up their PGA Tour card for next season or qualify for the opening pair of Signature Events.
A purse of $6 million, with $1.08 million made out to the winner, and 500 FedExCup points will be up for grabs for the 120-man field. Defending champion Ben Griffin, Jackson Koivun and Ryan Gerard are among the notables in this year's field.
Griffin capped his three-win 2025 season with a two-shot victory over Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki at El Cardonal at Diamante, carding a 9-under 63 in the final round.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories. Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
Scroll below for the full field at the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship:
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brown, Blades
- Brown, Dan
- Campos, Rafael
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Collet, Tyler
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Donald, Luke +
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Glover, Lucas
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hitt, Austin +
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lazare, Lyon #
- Lebioda, Hank
- Leng, Jay +
- Li, Haotong
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Madariaga, Alejandro +
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Nakajima, Keita
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Ortiz, Alvaro +
- Parry, John
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smith, Jordan
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Stout, Preston +
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Villar, Jorge +
- Villegas, Camilo +
- Walker, Danny
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion