Doug Ghim focuses on quieting ‘outside noise’ ahead of tall task at Vidanta Vallarta

“There's a lot to play for no matter what; if you're near the top 60, trying to get into the Aon Next 10 or obviously fighting for your status out here. So it felt like I kind of put myself into locking up my card for next year and then kind of on the bubble again for the 60,” Ghim said. “So just being able to kind of quiet the outside noise and just go do what I know that I can do.”