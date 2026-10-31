Doug Ghim focuses on quieting ‘outside noise’ ahead of tall task at Vidanta Vallarta
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Doug Ghim on finding form this fall, how he silences inner pressure
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Expectations are difficult to deliver upon, especially for a world growing more accustomed to quick deliveries and solutions with each passing day. Still searching for his first PGA Tour win in his 194th start, former Texas standout Doug Ghim has certainly had to grapple with when (and if) his time will come.
He has racked up nine top-25 finishes in 21 starts this season, for the 30 year old’s most consistent year since first earning a Tour card in 2020. This week on Mexico's west coast, rounds of 65-68-64 have Ghim sitting in solo third at 16 under. Yet for his solid play, he finds himself trailing a red-hot Andrew Novak by seven strokes entering Sunday at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
It would be understandable for Ghim to give in to frustration. The 2018 Ben Hogan Award winner has instead learned patience through the trials.
“Yeah, I think just being a little bit more comfortable, being a little bit more patient,” Ghim said after a bogey-free 64 on Saturday. “Sometimes I put a lot of pressure on myself; I am my worst critic for sure. I think just being a little bit more patient with myself.”
Only a few players can say they’ve outplayed Ghim this FedExCup Fall – with two-time fall champion Austin Smotherman among that group – as the Las Vegas resident has gone T17-second-T17 thus far. The runner-up, the second such of his career, was to Smotherman at the Bank of Utah Championship, where his 24 under total fell two shots short in the low-scoring high country.
Ghim knows he will have to conjure up a ridiculously low final round in Vallarta, where in his last start in 2024 he finished T8. The tournament was contested in February from 2022-25.
“Obviously there's a lot of golf to be had for anybody that has a lead. In a different way, it's challenging, it's difficult,” Ghim said. “I mean, I would just say that it makes it easier for me to be in my own bubble because I know that something significant would probably need to happen for me to have a chance tomorrow, but I'll just go out and play my game.”
Doug Ghim sinks 19-foot putt for eagle on No. 12 at Mexico Open
Ghim’s short game has paved the way for his success this week, at first in Strokes Gained: Around the Green (5.067) and 18th in SG: Putting (2.745). The only problem is that Novak has pieced together the lethal combination of being sixth in approach while gaining more than 12 shots with his flat stick – nearly five more than the second-most by 20-year-old amateur Kihei Akina at 14 under.
After missing consecutive cuts in July, Ghim said things “clicked” the following month at the Wyndham Championship, where he closed T19. He’s seeking his sixth straight top 20 and perhaps something magical if more than a few holes go Ghim's way on Sunday.
However, even with his breakthrough moment seemingly a longshot, Ghim, who is currently No. 56 in the FedExCup standings, recognizes the value of what another strong fall event could mean for his 2027 schedule.
“There's a lot to play for no matter what; if you're near the top 60, trying to get into the Aon Next 10 or obviously fighting for your status out here. So it felt like I kind of put myself into locking up my card for next year and then kind of on the bubble again for the 60,” Ghim said. “So just being able to kind of quiet the outside noise and just go do what I know that I can do.”
Leapfrogging France’s Matthieu Pavon (17 under) on Sunday could lock up his top-60 status and gain him entry into the first two Signature Events of next season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
“Yeah, it's funny, I think the first couple of years I came here I didn't really understand it very well, I didn't really feel like I played it well or that it suited my eye,” Ghim said. “Obviously it's funny how it happens where you play well one year and all of a sudden you see what's possible.”