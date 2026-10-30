Amateur Kihei Akina quickly progressing toward PGA Tour membership after fast start in Mexico

Akina’s Accelerated point accrual is made more impressive by the fact that he’s done it without a trove of points available via the World Amateur Golf Ranking. A possible five points are available based on positioning in the WAGR, but Akina has yet to crack the top five (currently No. 9) and has earned his points largely based on his Tour finishes. Suppose Akina can maintain form and rise in the rankings, that also presents a massive opportunity to gain another handful of points quickly. Akina did earn two points by winning the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award last spring and earned points for playing on the U.S. Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams earlier this year. The sophomore will be eligible for the Palmer Cup again next summer and figures to feature prominently in awards discussions throughout the next collegiate season.