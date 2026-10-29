PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

1

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T2

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T2

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T2

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T2

Karl Vilips
AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-7
Thru
16*

-7

T2

AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-7
Thru
16*

T2

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
13

-7

T2

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
13

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T6

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-6
Thru
17

-6

T6

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-6
Thru
17

T6

Garrick Higgo
RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-6
Thru
15

-6

T6

RSA
G. Higgo
Tot
-6
Thru
15

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-6
Thru
15

-6

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-6
Thru
15

T10

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T10

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T10

Trent Phillips
USA
T. Phillips
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T10

USA
T. Phillips
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T10

Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T10

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T10

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T10

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-5
Thru
16

-5

T10

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-5
Thru
16
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
2H AGO

‘One of the best green readers out here’: New caddie aids Ben Griffin’s fast start in Mexico

3 Min Read

Latest

Ben Griffin on caddie switch, new partnership with Jon Yarbrough

Ben Griffin on caddie switch, new partnership with Jon Yarbrough

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Paul Hodowanic

Ben Griffin had an extra weapon around Vidanta Vallarta: another set of eyes.

In an offseason of change and adjustments for Griffin, the biggest was who was on his bag. Griffin recently parted ways with longtime caddie Alex Ritthamel, who was on the bag for Griffin’s rise to a three-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cupper.

“Four and a half years, we changed each other's lives. So it was a really tough decision honestly,” Griffin said. “I just felt like the time was right for me to make a switch.”

Thursday was Griffin’s first round with veteran caddie Jon Yarbrough, and Yarbrough’s expertise paid off immediately. Griffin shot 7-under 64 on Thursday at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open to jump into contention in his first competitive round since his FedExCup season ended at the BMW Championship. Griffin made 159 feet of putts and gained more than four strokes on the greens, best in the field.

“Jon's really good on the greens,” Griffin said. “He's known as one of the best green readers out here, so having him today from close range was nice to help me kind of reaffirm some of my reads.”

Griffin’s first start of the Fall followed an up-and-down season. The American made it to the BMW Championship, but dropped out of an automatic qualifying spot for the Presidents Cup and was not one of Captain Brandt Snedeker's six captain's picks. After a breakthrough 2025 season, Griffin managed only four top-10 finishes this season, of which just one came after May.

The 30-year-old has played very little golf since his season ended in August. That was entirely injury-related. Griffin received PRP and hyaluronic acid injections in his left knee this offseason after an MRI revealed he had a fissure in his cartilage. Thursday’s round was Griffin's first time walking 18 holes since the final round at the BMW Championship.


Ben Griffin drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship

Ben Griffin drains 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 8 at BMW Championship


“This is like week seven since, and they say it's supposed to kick in between six and eight weeks, so even here was pushing it a little bit, but I felt good,” Griffin said. “I'm not too worried about it really. I don't think about it on the golf course.”

Griffin showed no signs of fatigue on Thursday. He made three birdies on a mistake-free front nine, then made the turn and added an eagle and four birdies (along with two bogeys) to shoot 7 under. He momentarily held the lead alone until Kensei Hirata posted 8-under 63. Griffin holed a 41-footer for eagle at the par-5 third and drained four other putts outside 15 feet.

While the recovery kept Griffin from playing many full rounds, it let him spend more time practicing his putting. He pored over his ShotLink statistics, and the data told the story. His putting needed to improve, particularly from outside 10 feet.

“Just worked hard with the Spider on making them from long range,” Griffin said. “I tinkered with even the blade and tried to feel better from that from short range, but the Spider's just felt really good and just kind of kept rolling with it. Yeah, came in here with some confidence with the putter.”

Between the clean bill of health, the newfound confidence with his putting stroke and add in Yarbrough’s eyes, that’s how Griffin vaulted to the first page of the leaderboard in Mexico.

“It was a good day,” Griffin said.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3D AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Latest
Image for article.
2D AGO
VidantaWorld Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta: Course preview, FAQs
Latest
Image for article.
2D AGO
PGA Tour this week: VidantaWorld facts and figures
Latest
R1
In Progress

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

1

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T2

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T2

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T2

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T2

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T2

Karl Vilips
AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-7
Thru
16*

-7

T2

AUS
K. Vilips
Tot
-7
Thru
16*

T2

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
13

-7

T2

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-7
Thru
13
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW