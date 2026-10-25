Yuto Katsuragawa wins Genesis Championship by two shots for second DP World Tour title
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Yuto Katsuragawa sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Genesis Scottish Open
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CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Yuto Katsuragawa secured his second DP World Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Genesis Championship in South Korea on Sunday.
A day after a flawless 8-under 63 in the third round to tie the course record at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, the Japanese player shot a more circumspect even-par 71 in the final round as he maintained a comfortable advantage in the final holes, despite a tap-in bogey at the last.
The 28-year-old Katsuragawa had a four-round total of 13-under 271, two shots ahead of French pair Frederic LaCroix (68) and Martin Couvra (69) with 11-under 273.
South African golfer Casey Jarvis (72) who was in second place going into Sunday's championship round fell back into a tie for fourth place with seven other players, including The Open champion Ryan Fox (70) at 10-under 274.
Jarvis was seeking a third win of the 2026 season, after the Magical Kenya Open and Investec South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.
Reed and McIlroy did not compete this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, finished seven shots back at 6-under 278 and tied for 22nd.
There are two more events left in the DP World Tour season, in Abu Dhabi and then Dubai.