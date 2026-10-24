Si Woo Kim, three shots back, seeks first career DP World Tour win in home country of Korea
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Si Woo Kim holes 120-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at Tour Championship
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CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Yuto Katsuragawa will take a two-stroke lead into the final day of the Genesis Championship in Korea after the Japanese golfer tied the course record on Saturday.
Katsuragawa shot a flawless 8-under 63 in the third round at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, including four birdies in his first five holes, to match Jinam Kang's record in 2006.
The 28-year-old Katsuragawa is 13 under overall. He moved two shots ahead of South African golfer Casey Jarvis and is three clear of a trio of golfers, including four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim. Reigning The Open champion Ryan Fox is in a tie for sixth at 9 under after posting his third straight round in the 60s (2-under 69).
Jarvis is seeking a third DP World Tour win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. Kim is chasing his first career victory on the European tour in his 60th start.
Reed and McIlroy aren’t competing this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, was 10 shots back after the third round and tied for 30th at 3 under.
There are two more events left in the European tour season, in Abu Dhabi (Nov. 5-8) and then Dubai (Nov. 12-15).