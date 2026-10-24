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R3
In Progress

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-14
Thru
7

-14

T1

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-14
Thru
7

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-14
Thru
6

-14

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-14
Thru
6

T1

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-14
Thru
4

-14

T1

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-14
Thru
4

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-14
Thru
4

-14

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-14
Thru
4

T5

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
14

-13

T5

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
14

T5

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-13
Thru
5

-13

T5

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-13
Thru
5

T5

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-13
Thru
5

-13

T5

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-13
Thru
5

T8

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-12
Thru
13

-12

T8

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-12
Thru
13

T8

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
12

-12

T8

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
12

T8

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
6

-12

T8

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
6

T8

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-12
Thru
6

-12

T8

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-12
Thru
6

T8

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-12
Thru
4

-12

T8

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-12
Thru
4

T13

Adam Hadwin
CAN
A. Hadwin
Tot
-11
Thru
14

-11

T13

CAN
A. Hadwin
Tot
-11
Thru
14

T13

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-11
Thru
11

-11

T13

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-11
Thru
11

T13

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-11
Thru
7

-11

T13

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-11
Thru
7
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1H AGO

Si Woo Kim, three shots back, seeks first career DP World Tour win in home country of Korea

1 Min Read

Latest

Si Woo Kim holes 120-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at Tour Championship

Si Woo Kim holes 120-yard shot for eagle on No. 10 at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Yuto Katsuragawa will take a two-stroke lead into the final day of the Genesis Championship in Korea after the Japanese golfer tied the course record on Saturday.

Katsuragawa shot a flawless 8-under 63 in the third round at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, including four birdies in his first five holes, to match Jinam Kang's record in 2006.

The 28-year-old Katsuragawa is 13 under overall. He moved two shots ahead of South African golfer Casey Jarvis and is three clear of a trio of golfers, including four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim. Reigning The Open champion Ryan Fox is in a tie for sixth at 9 under after posting his third straight round in the 60s (2-under 69).

Jarvis is seeking a third DP World Tour win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. Kim is chasing his first career victory on the European tour in his 60th start.

Reed and McIlroy aren’t competing this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, was 10 shots back after the third round and tied for 30th at 3 under.

There are two more events left in the European tour season, in Abu Dhabi (Nov. 5-8) and then Dubai (Nov. 12-15).

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R3
In Progress

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-14
Thru
7

-14

T1

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-14
Thru
7

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-14
Thru
6

-14

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-14
Thru
6

T1

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-14
Thru
4

-14

T1

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-14
Thru
4

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-14
Thru
4

-14

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-14
Thru
4

T5

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
14

-13

T5

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
14
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