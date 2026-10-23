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R2
In Progress

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T1

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T1

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T3

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-11
Thru
17*

-11

T3

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-11
Thru
17*

T3

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-11
Thru
13

-11

T3

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-11
Thru
13

T3

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-11
Thru
13

-11

T3

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-11
Thru
13

7

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-10
Thru
15

-10

7

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-10
Thru
15

8

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

8

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T9

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T9

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T9

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T9

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T9

Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Tot
-8
Thru
16

-8

T9

USA
M. Hubbard
Tot
-8
Thru
16

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-8
Thru
12*

-8

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-8
Thru
12*

T9

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-8

-8

T9

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-8

T9

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-8

-8

T9

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-8

T9

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-8

-8

T9

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-8
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17M AGO

Eugenio Chacarra surges into contention as Casey Jarvis shares 36-hole lead in Korea

1 Min Read

Latest

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Written by Associated Press

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) – With his sights on the season-long Race to Dubai title, South African golfer Casey Jarvis shot 4-under 67 in the second round of the Genesis Championship Friday to share the lead with Antoine Rozner at the DP World Tour event in South Korea.

Rozner shot 65 – tied for the low round of the day – to join Jarvis on 10-under par overall at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club. They are three shots clear of a four-man group in a tie for third that includes The Open champion Ryan Fox (67).

Jarvis is seeking a third win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings – Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

Reed and McIlroy aren't competing this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, was six strokes off the lead at 4 under after a second-round 66, which lifted him up the leaderboard and back in contention after opening with a 72.

There are two more events left in the DP World Tour season, in Abu Dhabi (Nov. 5-8) and then Dubai (Nov. 12-15).

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Latest
R2
In Progress

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T1

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T1

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T3

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T3

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-11
Thru
17*

-11

T3

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-11
Thru
17*

T3

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-11
Thru
13

-11

T3

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-11
Thru
13
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