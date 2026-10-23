Eugenio Chacarra surges into contention as Casey Jarvis shares 36-hole lead in Korea
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Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
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CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) – With his sights on the season-long Race to Dubai title, South African golfer Casey Jarvis shot 4-under 67 in the second round of the Genesis Championship Friday to share the lead with Antoine Rozner at the DP World Tour event in South Korea.
Rozner shot 65 – tied for the low round of the day – to join Jarvis on 10-under par overall at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club. They are three shots clear of a four-man group in a tie for third that includes The Open champion Ryan Fox (67).
Jarvis is seeking a third win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings – Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.
Reed and McIlroy aren't competing this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, was six strokes off the lead at 4 under after a second-round 66, which lifted him up the leaderboard and back in contention after opening with a 72.
There are two more events left in the DP World Tour season, in Abu Dhabi (Nov. 5-8) and then Dubai (Nov. 12-15).