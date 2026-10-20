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Groupings Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Aaron Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
AUS
A. Baddeley
David Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
SWE
D. Lingmerth
Cameron Champ
USA
C. Champ
USA
C. Champ
Robert Streb
USA
R. Streb
USA
R. Streb
Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
USA
E. Cole
Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
USA
L. Glover
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15H AGO

Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course: Course preview and FAQs

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Highlights | Round 4 | Butterfield Bermuda

Highlights | Round 4 | Butterfield Bermuda

Port Royal Golf Course, located in Southampton, Bermuda, serves as the host venue for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

What is the history and background of Port Royal Golf Course?

Port Royal Golf Course was designed by renowned golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1970. The course hosts the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as part of the PGA Tour schedule, and it has been on the calendar for eight consecutive years.

What is the layout of Port Royal Golf Course?

Port Royal Golf Course is a layout playing to a par of 71 over 6,828 yards. The course features 11 par 4s, four par 3s and three par 5s. The scorecard reflects a varied mix of hole lengths, from the short par-3 third hole at 148 yards to the par-5 second hole measuring 553 yards.

What are the playing conditions like at Port Royal Golf Course?

The entire course — including fairways, greens, rough and tees — is grassed with Bermudagrass throughout. This consistency across all playing surfaces is characteristic of many courses in the region and contributes to the overall conditions players encounter during competition.

What does the hole-by-hole breakdown look like at Port Royal Golf Course?

HoleParYardage
14438
25553
33148
44458
54380
64370
75517
83213
94383
104350
114443
124383
133235
144393
154412
163235
175507
184410

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Dylan Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
RSA
D. Frittelli
Kevin Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
USA
K. Streelman
Harry Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
USA
H. Higgs
Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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