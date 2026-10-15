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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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12H AGO

Rory McIlroy cards two under, Niklas Nørgaard leads as lightning suspends Round 1 of DP World India Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Tour Championship

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Written by Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra boosted his Race to Dubai prospects with a 5-under-par effort, while Rory McIlroy was three shots behind him at the DP World India Championship on Thursday as a five-hour delay for lightning meant the first round could not be completed.

Play will resume at approximately 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, which is Friday at 6:45 a.m. in New Delhi.

Niklas Nørgaard, who bagged an eagle at the first hole, held the clubhouse lead at 6 under, though only about half of the field had completed the round and 12 players hadn't even started.

Chacarra was among three players tied for second at 5 under, along with Thomas Detry and Tom McKibbin.

Adrian Meronk had a notable, although brief, day with four birdies in five holes. The Polish player is one of six players tied at 4 under.

Patrick Reed, who was 2-over par through four holes, leads the Race to Dubai rankings with Chacarra second and McIlroy third. Four events remain, including the DP World India Championship.

Justin Rose posted a video of himself chipping balls onto the bed in his hotel room during a long delay, which sets the tournament up for a busy day Friday to catch up on scheduled play. He later returned to complete his round on even par.

Subash Tamang became the first player from the Himalayan nation of Nepal to compete on the DP World Tour, making his country the 120th nation represented in tour history. He finished his round eight over.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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