Which DP World Tour players are projected to earn 2027 PGA Tour cards?

Dean has walked an unlikely path in pro golf. Will it lead him to the PGA Tour? The 32-year-old Englishman ranked No. 2930 in the OWGR two years ago, working part-time as a supermarket delivery driver. His life changed on Feb. 25, 2024, when he finished tied for second at a DP World Tour event in Kenya. He repeated it later that year in France, securing an unlikely invite to The Open Championship. He played in The Open again this year, earning the lone spot available through the first-ever “Last-Chance Qualifier.”