Which DP World Tour players are projected to earn 2027 PGA Tour cards?
6 Min Read
Patrick Reed nearly aces No. 3, sets up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ryan Fox lifted the claret jug. Ryo Hisatsune became only the second Japanese man to play in the Presidents Cup in the last 15 years. Kristoffer Reitan won a Signature Event at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Robert MacIntyre remained one of PGA Tour's top talents.
The PGA Tour is full of success stories from its strategic alliance with the DP World Tour, chief among them the pathway that provides European Tour members dual membership across both tours. That opportunity began in 2023. In just more than a month, the fourth class of Europeans will earn their Tour cards.
A refresher on how it works: After next month's DP World Tour Championship (Nov. 12-15), the top 10 finishers in the season-long Race to Dubai standings who are eligible and not otherwise exempt will earn status on the PGA Tour in 2027. That doesn’t mean specifically Nos. 1-10 in the final DP World Tour standings, since some current Tour members are inside the top 10 (Rory McIlroy is third, for example).
The final list will likely change with four events left on the calendar, including two postseason events with elevated points available, but who are the current 10 players projected to earn Tour cards?
Let’s take a look.
1. Patrick Reed
Reed has spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in the Race to Dubai, thanks to a first-second-first finish in a three-week span at the start of the calendar year. Reed’s lead in the points race was so large that he played the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open consecutively with no starts in between, and he was still No. 1 when he returned to Europe in late June.
Now Reed’s return to the PGA Tour is imminent.
Reed hasn’t played a full season on Tour since 2021, when he won a Tour event in four consecutive seasons. Will he pick up right where he left off?
Patrick Reed's 163-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Genesis Scottish Open
2. Eugenio Chacarra
The fiery Spaniard nearly won his national open last week. His runner-up finish was his third top-five finish in his last five starts and seventh overall this season. That includes back-to-back wins that Chacarra secured during the summer in France and Italy.
That form has strengthened Chacarra’s bid for a Tour card. The 26-year-old comfortably holds one of those 10 cards. A former Oklahoma State standout, the 26-year-old was teammates with multi-time PGA Tour winner Austin Eckroat in college.
3. Casey Jarvis
Jarvis is the youngest prospective dual member at only 23 years old, and he's already a two-time winner on the DP World Tour. Jarvis was in contention (T2) for his third victory two weeks ago at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews.
Like Chacarra, Jarvis won back-to-back events to vault into the top 10. He has stayed there ever since. Jarvis won his tournaments in February, claiming his first title in Kenya before winning in his native South Africa. In that spirit, Jarvis would help replenish a dwindling pipeline of top South African talent on Tour. He’s not the only one projected to do so, either.
Casey Jarvis hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
4. Jayden Schaper
What is it with these DP World Tour players and back-to-back wins? Schaper was the first to pull off the feat this season, winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Mauritius Open way back in December.
Schaper was a decorated South African amateur. He played in the Junior World Cup and the Junior Presidents Cup (twice), won the Junior Players Championship and finished sixth at the 2020 South African Open. He was also the Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year upon turning pro. He has steadily improved since reaching the DP World Tour, improving his rank each of the last four years. Now, he’s closing in on a Tour card.
5. Jacob Skov Olesen
Olesen is not here on the strength of any wins. In fact, the 27-year-old has never won on a tour recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s in position to earn his PGA Tour card because of sheer consistency.
The Dane is playing as well as anyone in Europe this fall, with seven top 20s in his last eight starts, including five top-10 finishes.
Olesen was a late bloomer. He didn’t turn pro until he was 25, the same age he won The Amateur Championship. In his debut DP World Tour season in 2025, he reached the DP World Tour Championship and shared the first-round lead at The Open Championship.
6. Andy Sullivan
Is the former Ryder Cup player ready for a career renaissance? Sullivan was part of the losing European side at the 2016 Ryder Cup in Minnesota. It remains a career highlight for the 39-year-old, with more than 15 years of professional experience. The Englishman has four DP World Tour titles, though his last came in 2020.
Even so, Sullivan is in position to test his luck in the U.S. again.
Andy Sullivan makes birdie on No. 18 at Genesis Scottish Open
7. Oliver Lindell
The Finnish golf product could join Sami Valimaki as the only two countrymen on Tour, a notable accomplishment for the northern European country.
As expected, Lindell was a top junior in Finland and cut his teeth in the Nordic Golf League before gradually climbing the ranks to reach the DP World Tour. After a steady rookie campaign in 2025, Lindell has two runners-up this season, which vaulted him up the standings. The 28-year-old has missed only one cut this year.
There’s still work for Lindell to do to secure a Tour card. He holds only a slim points advantage over the other three players rounding out the top 10.
8. Joe Dean
Dean has walked an unlikely path in pro golf. Will it lead him to the PGA Tour? The 32-year-old Englishman ranked No. 2930 in the OWGR two years ago, working part-time as a supermarket delivery driver. His life changed on Feb. 25, 2024, when he finished tied for second at a DP World Tour event in Kenya. He repeated it later that year in France, securing an unlikely invite to The Open Championship. He played in The Open again this year, earning the lone spot available through the first-ever “Last-Chance Qualifier.”
Dean is four weeks away from an incredibly unlikely culmination of that journey.
9. Bernd Wiesberger
Wiesberger is no stranger to the PGA Tour. Though he has never held full status, the 41-year-old Austrian played 10 or more Tour events in three consecutive seasons (2014-17) and made more cuts than he missed in that span, including an impressive 2017 with four top-25 finishes.
Wiesberger is also a former Ryder Cupper. He was on the losing European side at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Wiesberger has nine career DP World Tour victories and is the oldest player projected to earn their Tour card via this pathway.
Bernd Wiesberger drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Genesis Scottish Open
10. Daniel Hillier
It was a summer to forget for Hillier as he clings to the last Tour card. The Australian was balling early in the season, with four top-six finishes in his first five starts that quickly planted him near the top of the DP World Tour standings.
Yet for as hot as Hillier was, an ice-cold midseason stretch threatened his position. Hillier missed seven of 10 cuts, which culminated at The Open at Royal Birkdale. Hillier reversed course with a T2 finish at the British Masters in late August and has now strung together four straight made cuts.
Still, with elevated points available in the final two events, Hillier is in a perilous position. He will need a strong finish to maintain his foothold on this list.