Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry seek to make big final-round move at Open de España presented by Madrid
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Ludvig Åberg's 115-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at Tour Championship
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MADRID (AP) — Joe Dean of England made eight birdies in 15 holes, then recovered from a rough two-hole stretch by closing with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead Saturday with Grant Forrest of Scotland in the Open de España presented by Madrid.
Forrest had a 67 to join Dean at 13-under 200, one shot ahead of Victor Perez, Joel Girrbach and Jacob Skov Olesen going into the final round. A pair of DP World Tour stars who made the cut, Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry, each carded 4-under 67s to reach 5 under and T17, with a chance to sneak their way into contention with something low on Sunday.
Dean won his first European title just six weeks ago at the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. A victory Sunday would move him well into the top 10 in the Race to Dubai and practically assure the 32-year-old from England a PGA Tour card for 2027.
He was brilliant for much of the third round, piling up eight birdies to take over the lead. But on the par-4 16th, he went bunker-to-bunker, came up short of the green, chipped too strong and missed a 15-foot putt to make double bogey. Then, he went long on the par-3 17th for another bogey.
But he saved himself at the end with a birdie to share the 54-hole lead.
“It gave a little bit of hope after those previous two holes," Dean said. "But nothing’s guaranteed in this game and it only takes a slight lapse in concentration or a bad shot and before you know it you’re chasing. It’s nice to finish with a birdie on the last. We’ll go again and see what happens.”
Eugenio Chacarra, who is playing with a foot injury after banging his toe in the middle of the night, had a 70 and was five shots behind. Chacarra is trying to overtake American Patrick Reed for the lead in the Race to Dubai. Reed missed the 36-hole cut on Friday.