Rory McIlroy starts strong in Round 2 as play suspended for second straight day at DP World India Championship
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NEW DELHI (AP) — Patrick Reed was facing a long wait to see if he'd make the cut at the DP World India Championship after play was suspended Friday because of darkness with half the field still to finish the second round.
Reed, the leader in the season-long Race to Dubai standings, shot 3-under 69 as part of the early wave and was on level par for the week. That's where the cut was projected to be at Delhi Golf Club.
The American was eight shots off the clubhouse lead at 8 under held by Angel Hidalgo (68), Adrian Meronk (69) and Joost Luiten (68). Thomas Detry was also at 8 under having played just six holes of his second round.
As important for Reed were the positions of Eugenio Chacarra and Rory McIlroy — his big rivals for the Race to Dubai title — and both were doing well before the hooter sounded and they had to leave the course.
Chacarra followed up his opening 67 by making birdies at Nos. 1 and 3 and was 7 under overall, while McIlroy rolled in a 10-footer for eagle on No. 1 and was 2 under for his round after four holes and 4 under for the week.
Play was suspended just before 6 p.m. local time due to darkness. The round will resume at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, which is 9:15 p.m. ET on Friday.
Thursday was impacted by a five-hour delay for lightning, meaning more than half the field had to complete their first round on Friday.
Daniel Hillier shot 64 for the low round of the day and was tied for eighth, two shots off the lead.