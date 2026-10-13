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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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15H AGO

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game returns; Jackson Koivun, Brooks Koepka headline field

2 Min Read

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The best moments at ‘The Skins Game’

The best moments at ‘The Skins Game’

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Written by Staff

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game is returning for a second year.

Jackson Koivun, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark will headline the event, which reprises the traditional Skins Game structure, where each hole carries a dollar value and tied holes roll over to raise the stakes.

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game will be hosted at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and air on Black Friday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. ET on Prime Video. No subscription or Amazon Prime membership is required.

The Skins Game returned in 2025 after 17 years of dormancy. Originally introduced in 1983 as an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour, The Skins Game became a staple on the sports calendar, showcasing high-stakes competition among golf’s biggest stars, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

Returning to the original format, each player will start at zero dollars this year, making every hole's value and the growing purse clear to fans from start to finish.

Koivun headlines the participants as the ascent of the 21-year-old American continues. Koivun joined the PGA Tour in June after finishing his junior season at Auburn and immediately made an impact. He won the 3M Open in July, outdueling world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the weekend in Minnesota. That earned him a captain’s pick for the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup. Koivun went 2-0-1, as the lone undefeated player across both teams, and he earned a pivotal point in Sunday Singles on the 18th hole over Si Woo Kim. Thomas, Koepka and Clark round out the fully refreshed field.

Andrew Catalon and Colt Knost return as host and on-course analyst. Dan Rapaport will also provide live on-course commentary. The coverage kicks off 15 hours of continuous live sports coverage, including the NFL's fourth annual Black Friday game and an NBA doubleheader following on Prime.

“PGA Tour Studios was thrilled to support the Skins Game’s revival on Black Friday last year and we are excited to showcase four new PGA Tour stars as it once again returns to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar,” said Luis Goicouria, Executive Vice President, PGA Tour Studios. “As we continue to unlock the full potential of PGA Tour Studios, we are excited to help bring the event back with a fresh cast at a new venue while delivering premium content and innovative storytelling that gives fans another way to connect with the game’s personalities.”

The 2025 return saw Keegan Bradley defeat Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, capturing 11 skins and $2.1 million as the opening event to Prime Video’s Black Friday sports marathon.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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