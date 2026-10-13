The Farmers Insurance Skins Game returns; Jackson Koivun, Brooks Koepka headline field

“PGA Tour Studios was thrilled to support the Skins Game’s revival on Black Friday last year and we are excited to showcase four new PGA Tour stars as it once again returns to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar,” said Luis Goicouria, Executive Vice President, PGA Tour Studios. “As we continue to unlock the full potential of PGA Tour Studios, we are excited to help bring the event back with a fresh cast at a new venue while delivering premium content and innovative storytelling that gives fans another way to connect with the game’s personalities.”