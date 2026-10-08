Jacob Bridgeman leads, Max Homa among pack chasing after first round in Japan

“I slept a good bit on the plane and then came out here and played nine on Tuesday. I just felt really weird, didn't really get much accomplished because being on a plane that long,” Bridgeman said following his first round, which included eight birdies. “I felt a little rusty to be honest, but I was able to score the ball well and I felt like I put the ball in positions where when I made a little mistake, it was pretty easy to recover.”