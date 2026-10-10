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R3
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

T1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T4

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Justin Thomas
USA
J. Thomas
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

USA
J. Thomas
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T9

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T9

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T9

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T9

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T9

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T9

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T12

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T12

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T12

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T12

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T12

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-9
Thru
F
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7H AGO

Adam Scott eyes long-awaited return to winner’s circle in Japan

2 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Round 3 | Baycurrent Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Max Berenson

Adam Scott has won the Masters, conquered The Players Championship and reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has owned one of the most recognizable swings of his generation and has made 101 straight starts in major championships.

Yet, out of everything he has accomplished, one thing has eluded the Australian for more than six years: that next PGA Tour victory.

Scott moved a step closer Saturday at the Baycurrent Classic, firing a bogey-free, 6-under 65 at Yokohama Country Club to reach 12 under (T4) and be one stroke off the lead. With eight players separated by a single shot entering Sunday's final round, Scott has put himself in position to end a drought that has frustrated him for years.

The 14-time Tour winner's third-round performance reminded everyone of the shot-making that has defined his illustrious career. After opening with a birdie at the first, Scott delivered two eagles on the front nine, pitching in from off the green at the par-5 sixth before holing out from 97 yards on the par-4 ninth. Both shots drew roars from the Japanese galleries, and Scott tied three others for the low round of the day.

“It was a good round of golf. There was some fun stuff happening out there, a hole-out and a pitch-in, so that always helps,” Scott said. “I think it would have been great if I kind of converted a couple down the stretch. Surprisingly missed a few putts that I feel like I would have been making the last few days. So that's how it goes. It's hard to complain when you shoot a bogey-free 65.”


Adam Scott's incredible eagle for Shot of the Day

Adam Scott's incredible eagle for Shot of the Day


The Aussie’s last Tour win was a two-stroke victory at the 2020 The Genesis Invitational at the esteemed Riviera Country Club. Since then, Scott has continued to produce stretches of strong golf but hasn't quite found the winning formula, a frustrating reality for a player who knows what it takes to close out tournaments.

“It's been like six years since I've won on the PGA Tour. I'm frustrated by that,” Scott said. “I feel like there's been some good golf in there and I haven't made the most of it, but it also shows how hard it is to win on the PGA Tour now.”

Scott at 46 still has the necessary competitive juice, and he’s been close to ending that drought this season, with a pair of top-5 finishes at the same event he won in 2020 (T4/2022 and solo fourth/2026), along with a T4 at the inaugural Cadillac Championship in May. However, with all the success he’s sustained, he knows he is just 18 holes away from returning to the winner’s circle, something he’s been eyeing for a long time.

“It would be nice just to win anything, to be honest with you, at this point,” Scott said. “So this is a great chance for me tomorrow to go out and have a fantastic round and hopefully it's better than everyone else.”

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R3
Official

Baycurrent Classic

T1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T4

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-12
Thru
F
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