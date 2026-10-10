Adam Scott eyes long-awaited return to winner’s circle in Japan

Scott at 46 still has the necessary competitive juice, and he’s been close to ending that drought this season, with a pair of top-5 finishes at the same event he won in 2020 (T4/2022 and solo fourth/2026), along with a T4 at the inaugural Cadillac Championship in May. However, with all the success he’s sustained, he knows he is just 18 holes away from returning to the winner’s circle, something he’s been eyeing for a long time.