Ben James extends hot streak with top-five finish at Bank of Utah Championship

James, who shot a Saturday 64 to find himself firmly in the mix for his first Tour title, had a bit of a stalled start – his first birdie of the day didn’t come until the par-5 7th. He added another on the very next hole and added two more on Nos. 10 and 14. There were plenty of other opportunities as he tried to chase down eventual winner Austin Smotherman – he had three birdie tries of 8 feet or less on the back nine - but instead he’ll walk away with a fine finish, but no trophy.