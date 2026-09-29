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Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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Bank of Utah defending champion Michael Brennan joins 'The Drop'
Written by Staff
This week, the PGA Tour heads west to Ivins, Utah, for the third consecutive playing of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort. The par-71, 7,421-yard layout hosts the second of eight FedExCup Fall events, giving players another pivotal opportunity to improve their position and secure additional playing opportunities for next season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:
- Thursday-Friday: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured Groups
THURSDAY
- 10:08 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Ben James
- 10:19 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Neal Shipley
- 3:03 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
- 3:14 p.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, Eric Cole
FRIDAY
- 10:08 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
- 10:19 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, Eric Cole
- 3:03 p.m.: Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Ben James
- 3:14 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Neal Shipley