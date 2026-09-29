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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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2H AGO

Bank of Utah Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

1 Min Read

Latest

Bank of Utah defending champion Michael Brennan joins 'The Drop'

Bank of Utah defending champion Michael Brennan joins 'The Drop'

Written by Staff

This week, the PGA Tour heads west to Ivins, Utah, for the third consecutive playing of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort. The par-71, 7,421-yard layout hosts the second of eight FedExCup Fall events, giving players another pivotal opportunity to improve their position and secure additional playing opportunities for next season.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:

  • Thursday-Friday: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

Featured Groups

THURSDAY

  • 10:08 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Ben James
  • 10:19 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Neal Shipley
  • 3:03 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
  • 3:14 p.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, Eric Cole

FRIDAY

  • 10:08 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy, Max Homa
  • 10:19 a.m.: Aldrich Potgieter, Tony Finau, Eric Cole
  • 3:03 p.m.: Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Ben James
  • 3:14 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Harry Hall, Neal Shipley

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R1
Groupings Official

Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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