Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort: Course preview and FAQs
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Michael Brennan taps in to secure first win at Bank of Utah
Black Desert Resort will host the Bank of Utah Championship, the second of eight FedExCup Fall events in 2026.
What is the history and design of Black Desert Resort?
Black Desert Resort is a newly constructed golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf and built in 2023. The course represents one of the latest additions to professional tournament venues.
What is the course layout at Black Desert Resort?
Black Desert Resort is an 18-hole championship course measuring 7,421 yards and playing to a par of 71. The course features an unusual par distribution with 11 par 4s, four par 3s and three par 5s. This layout creates a unique challenge with a higher proportion of par 4s than typically found on professional tour venues.
What are the playing conditions at Black Desert Resort?
The course utilizes creeping bentgrass for the fairways, greens and tees, providing consistent playing surfaces throughout. The rough areas feature Kentucky bluegrass, which offers a different texture and playing characteristic compared to the bentgrass surfaces.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown at Black Desert Resort?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|4
|501
|Opening par 4
|2
|4
|403
|Par 4
|3
|3
|198
|Par 3
|4
|4
|488
|Par 4
|5
|4
|320
|Par 4
|6
|4
|450
|Par 4
|7
|5
|589
|Par 5
|8
|3
|152
|Par 3
|9
|5
|587
|Par 5
|10
|4
|447
|Par 4
|11
|4
|532
|Par 4
|12
|4
|459
|Par 4
|13
|4
|519
|Par 4
|14
|4
|322
|Par 4
|15
|3
|202
|Par 3
|16
|4
|506
|Par 4
|17
|3
|151
|Par 3
|18
|5
|595
|Closing par 5
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.