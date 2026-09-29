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Groupings Official

Bank of Utah ChampionshipRight Arrow

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
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4H AGO

Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort: Course preview and FAQs

1 Min Read

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Michael Brennan taps in to secure first win at Bank of Utah

Michael Brennan taps in to secure first win at Bank of Utah

Black Desert Resort will host the Bank of Utah Championship, the second of eight FedExCup Fall events in 2026.

What is the history and design of Black Desert Resort?

Black Desert Resort is a newly constructed golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf and built in 2023. The course represents one of the latest additions to professional tournament venues.

What is the course layout at Black Desert Resort?

Black Desert Resort is an 18-hole championship course measuring 7,421 yards and playing to a par of 71. The course features an unusual par distribution with 11 par 4s, four par 3s and three par 5s. This layout creates a unique challenge with a higher proportion of par 4s than typically found on professional tour venues.

What are the playing conditions at Black Desert Resort?

The course utilizes creeping bentgrass for the fairways, greens and tees, providing consistent playing surfaces throughout. The rough areas feature Kentucky bluegrass, which offers a different texture and playing characteristic compared to the bentgrass surfaces.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown at Black Desert Resort?

HoleParYardageDescription
14501Opening par 4
24403Par 4
33198Par 3
44488Par 4
54320Par 4
64450Par 4
75589Par 5
83152Par 3
95587Par 5
104447Par 4
114532Par 4
124459Par 4
134519Par 4
144322Par 4
153202Par 3
164506Par 4
173151Par 3
185595Closing par 5

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Bank of Utah Championship

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Vince Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
USA
V. Whaley
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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