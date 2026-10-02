Nick Taylor not experiencing post-Presidents Cup letdown at Bank of Utah Championship
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Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah
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Only days after an emotionally taxing week playing for country, team and “The Shield” at the Presidents Cup, Canada’s Nick Taylor got right back into the saddle of the PGA Tour grind and found himself in contention at elevation at the Bank of Utah Championship.
The International Team, under the leadership of Captain Geoff Ogilvy, could not get over the hump, with a historic Sunday Singles performance by the U.S. Team preventing its first win since 1998. However, Taylor, who performed admirably with the putter to the tune of a 2-1-1 record in his Cup debut, said Friday that the aftermath was closer to how he felt competing the week after each of his five PGA Tour wins.
“Yeah, I felt like when I scheduled it out that hopefully I was going to ride some momentum from the Presidents Cup. It had a lot of similarities coming here, almost like winning a golf tournament, like a lot of energy drained last week coming in,” said Taylor, after rounds of 64-68 saw him seven shots back of Austin Smotherman at 17 under. “So managing my time was important and I thought I did a pretty good job of that.”
Taylor and fellow countryman Corey Conners paired together brilliantly at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3, with two 1-up victories in Foursomes, notably taking down world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and good friend Sam Burns in Taylor’s first-ever Presidents Cup match. The raucous Chicago environment and unquenchable adrenaline in that sphere did not carry over to Ivins, Utah, and yet the 38-year-old experienced no drop-off in his play.
Each of the first two rounds, Taylor got off to an undesirable start – 1 over and 2 over through two holes, respectively – and he simply closed with a combined 12 birdies and an eagle for a 10-under 132 total. His hot putter continued to roll with the third-most average feet of putts made per round (109 feet) across the first 36 holes among the 119-man field. Managing to hit 27 of a possible 28 fairways (96.43%) helps the cause, too.
Nick Taylor's 190-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 4 at Bank of Utah
“I putted really nice yesterday. Drove it better today. I think I hit every fairway, so that was nice. I had a few opportunities probably early in that second nine and wasn't able to capitalize,” Taylor said. “But to finish with birdie on (Nos.) 7 and 8 was nice. Pretty solid day. If I keep driving like I am, I'll give myself a lot of chances.”
While it will likely take a pair of near-perfect days over the weekend to force the issue in Utah, Taylor is running with momentum and confidence gained from his first international team event when it would be all too easy to take a foot off the gas pedal. His fall schedule plans remain the same as they were prior to his being picked to the Presidents Cup, as he said he will be headed to Japan for the Baycurrent Classic next week and “reassess after that.”
“Have a couple really good weeks these next two is the plan and then hopefully take some time off,” Taylor said.
He’s been consistent with 22 of 24 made cuts entering the second of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments, but has just one top 10 in 2026 (T9 at the Cadillac Championship in May). If the birdies continue to populate his scorecard, that could change by Sunday evening.