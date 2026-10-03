Ben James, Johnny Keefer in position to keep first-time winner trend going at Bank of Utah Championship

“Yeah, I think I'm just thinking really well on the course. You know, when those long stretches happen, sometimes you kind of lose your sanity if you hit a bad shot or anything. So, yeah, just really staying where my feet are,” said Keefer (17 under) following a bogey-free 9-under round which included an eagle on the par-5 seventh. “Just thinking about the next shot and yeah, I mean, just playing some good golf.”