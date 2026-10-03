Ben James, Johnny Keefer in position to keep first-time winner trend going at Bank of Utah Championship
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Ben James sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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No matter if it’s the regular season, postseason or FedExCup Fall, winning on the PGA Tour is never a simple feat. Rookies Ben James and Johnny Keefer carded 64 and 62, respectively, on Saturday to insert their names among a leaderboard full of those clawing for a breakthrough at the Bank of Utah Championship.
James, the No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University Class of 2026, only turned professional in June and is already becoming accustomed to Sunday pressure. He scorched Greensboro and Asheville in his last two starts for final-round 61s to finish third and runner-up, and the positive momentum doesn’t show signs of stopping soon.
For Keefer, he’s the more seasoned of the pair making his 32nd career start on Tour this week, but like James, the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year has started his fall campaign on the right foot, with a T7 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
“Yeah, I think I'm just thinking really well on the course. You know, when those long stretches happen, sometimes you kind of lose your sanity if you hit a bad shot or anything. So, yeah, just really staying where my feet are,” said Keefer (17 under) following a bogey-free 9-under round which included an eagle on the par-5 seventh. “Just thinking about the next shot and yeah, I mean, just playing some good golf.”
John Keefer sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
With a bundle of birdies available at Black Desert Resort, and the 72-hole tournament scoring record of 23 under in peril, the rookies’ task will not be a walk in the park with Austin Smotherman setting the pace at 23 under, although James (18 under) said his third round was a “pretty chill day.”
“Did everything I was supposed to do. Hit probably every fairway. Cleaned up around the green well and made a lot of good putts inside of 8 feet, which I needed to do. And didn't make any crazy mistakes,” said James of his bogey-free 7-under 64. “It was a good, solid performance today.”
James entered final rounds of the Wyndham Championship and Biltmore Championship Asheville trailing by seven strokes in each, ultimately running out of holes on Sunday. Having those experiences in his back pocket, James said he will adopt the same care-free mindset in Ivins.
“Yeah, I really didn't care much on those Sundays. I had nothing to lose, and I have nothing to lose tomorrow,” James said. “I'm going to play the best I can, try to hit smart shots, and if the putts fall, great. If not, go on to the next week.”
Ben James sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 at Bank of Utah
James, 23, has a track record of winning, as he claimed seven collegiate titles at Virginia. Now, still in the earliest stages of his pro career, seizing his moment may be just a matter of when and where. More weeks of being amongst the best in Strokes Gained: Total (T3, 9.143) and that time may be sooner than later.
The 25-year-old Keefer made his own winning mark on the Korn Ferry Tour last season with a pair of victories. While his rise has not been as meteoric as James’ where the PGA Tour is concerned, the Baylor product has flashed more than once, with T3s at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March and Genesis Scottish Open in July.
Even when the environment at Black Desert has been conducive to low scores, Keefer said producing when it’s required is “validation on the works that’s been put in.”
“Just between swing and distance controls and putting and all of that, it's kind of all coming together real nicely and helping me stay pretty steady,” said Keefer, who leads the 119-man field in Driving Distance and led in SG: Putting Saturday (3.613). “Hopefully I can shoot another good one.”
The spoils of a win during the FedExCup Fall extend past qualifying for the 2027 The Players Championship and PGA Championship. Victors in any of the eight tournaments also grab one of the precious spots on the top-tier PGA Tour Championship Series debuting in 2028. This particular Sunday in southern Utah, eight of the top 10 on the leaderboard are looking to cash in on these incentives with their first-ever Tour win.
Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan lived out their childhood dreams as the event’s first two champions in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and James and Keefer have designs on making that pattern a full-on trend.