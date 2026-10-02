Tom Kim 18 holes away from gold at Asian Games, military exemption
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Tom Kim makes birdie on No. 15 at Sunday Singles
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One week after emerging as the International Team’s standout performer at the Presidents Cup, Tom Kim has put himself in position for another high-stakes finish.
At Medinah, Kim went 4-1-0 across five matches and capped the week by beating Wyndham Clark, 3 and 2 in Sunday singles. Now just days later, he finds himself one round away from a gold medal that could have an even bigger impact on his career.
Kim trailed by two strokes at the midway point of the men's individual stroke play in the Asian Games but carded an eagle and five birdies Friday at Kasugai Country Club in Japan to shoot 5-under 65, reaching 12-under 198 and carry a one-stroke lead into Saturday’s final round. The 24-year-old, who won his fourth PGA Tour title at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, is one of three male Korean golfers competing in Japan.
Tom Kim sinks a 22-foot birdie putt on No. 1 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
One more round stands between Kim and an Asian Games gold medal, but the stakes extend well beyond the podium.
For Kim, gold would also mean an exemption from South Korea’s mandatory military service. South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 35 are generally required to complete 18 to 21 months of service, but an Asian Games gold medal or Olympic medal provides an exemption from the full requirement.
Kim has already seen how quickly a golf career can be interrupted. Seung Yul-Noh and Sang-Moon Bae had both won on Tour before serving their mandatory military obligations, only to face the challenge of returning to professional golf after extended absences.
Kim came close to a different kind of exemption at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing four shots outside the bronze-medal position. However, at the Asian Games, only gold will suffice, and he has one final round to get it.
South Korea also leads the men’s team competition by one stroke over Japan, with the top two scores from its three players counting each round. That gives Kim two chances to accomplish what he came to do. Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim took gold for South Korea in the team event in 2023, earning their military exemptions in the process.
Now Kim has the same opportunity to join them and avoid a nearly two-year absence from the game. One week removed from battling for "The Shield" at the Presidents Cup, Kim has 18 holes left Saturday to both represent his own nation well and keep his career on track.