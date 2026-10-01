Nick Dunlap cards lowest round in more than two years, contending at Bank of Utah Championship

Dunlap opened with a pair of pars before rattling off three straight birdies at Black Desert, each conversion coming from a shorter distance than the last. He rolled in an 18-footer at the 12th, a 6-footer at the 13th and a 5-footer at the 14th. Dunlap nabbed a tap-in birdie at the par-5 18th to make the turn in 4-under 31, then nabbed birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 5. The highlight was the 39-foot putt her rolled in to make a two on the par-3 third. He ended his round with his eighth and final birdie at the ninth, his last hole of the day.