PGA Tour this week: Bank of Utah Championship facts and figures
2 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn on level of local talent in Bank of Utah field
Key takeaways
- Dates: Oct. 1-4, 2026
- Location: Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
- Purse: $6 million
- First place: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Michael Brennan (22 under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 60 (Adam Svensson, first round, 2024)
Where is Bank of Utah Championship played?
The Bank of Utah Championship is played at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. The course will host the tournament for the third consecutive year.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Tom Weiskopf
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,421 yards
Who are the past champions?
The two previous winners at Black Desert Resort are Michael Brennan and Matt McCarty.
- 2025: Michael Brennan (22 under)
- 2024: Matt McCarty (23 under)
Who's in the field this week at Bank of Utah?
The 120-player field includes one past FedExCup champion (Billy Horschel) and three winners from this season. Two players in the field rank in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking, while seven players have ties to Utah. Three players competed in the 2026 Presidents Cup last week, including Jackson Koivun.
Other notables
- Michael Brennan (defending champion)
- Maverick McNealy
- Tony Finau
- Jason Day
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $6 million
- First-place prize: $1.08 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the playoff holes at Bank of Utah?
Bank of Utah: No. 18 repeated; hole change after two extra holes
What are the scoring records at Bank of Utah?
- Best 18-hole score: 60 (Adam Svensson, Round 1, 2024)
- Latest hole-in-one: Ben Kohles (hole 17, Round 1, 2024)
- Largest 54-hole lead: two strokes (Matt McCarty, 2024; Michael Brennan, 2025)
- Largest margin of victory: four strokes (Michael Brennan, 2025)
What happened last year at Bank of Utah?
Michael Brennan captured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Bank of Utah, winning by four strokes at 22 under par. After starting the tournament T12 following the first round, Brennan moved into a share of the lead after the second round and held the outright lead through the final two rounds. Rico Hoey finished second at 18 under, while Max Homa moved up two spots in the final round to finish T9 at 15 under.
What's the weather forecast for Bank of Utah?
Sunny conditions are expected throughout the tournament week, with temperatures rising from the upper 80s to the low 90s. Thursday through Sunday will see highs ranging from 90 to 93 degrees with lows in the 60s. Light winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph are forecasted for most of the week.
- Thursday: Sunny conditions with a high of 90 degrees, low of 63 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds SSE at 5-10 mph
- Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees, low of 65 degrees, 1% rain chance, winds SSE at 5-10 mph
- Saturday: Mostly sunny with some cloudy intervals, high of 93 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 1% chance of rain, winds SSE at 5-10 mph
- Sunday: Sunny skies with a high of 92 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 0% rain chance, winds SE at 5-10 mph
How to follow Bank of Utah Championship
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Sunday: Golf Channel 5-8 p.m.
📱 Streaming (PGA TOUR Live on ESPN App)
- Thursday-Friday: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.