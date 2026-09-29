PGA Tour this week: Bank of Utah Championship facts and figures

Michael Brennan captured his first PGA Tour victory at the 2025 Bank of Utah, winning by four strokes at 22 under par. After starting the tournament T12 following the first round, Brennan moved into a share of the lead after the second round and held the outright lead through the final two rounds. Rico Hoey finished second at 18 under, while Max Homa moved up two spots in the final round to finish T9 at 15 under.