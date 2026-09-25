Inside the Field: Bank of Utah Championship
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Highlights | Final Round | Bank of Utah
The 2026 FedExCup Fall resumes next week at the Bank of Utah Championship in Ivins, Utah, at Black Desert Resort (Oct. 1-4). Players will be competing for 500 FedExCup points and a share of a $6 million purse in the second of eight fall tournaments.
The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2027 season. Michael Brennan broke through for his first PGA Tour victory last season at the event now in its third year.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See who's teeing it up at the Bank of Utah Championship:
- Akina, Kihei +
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Bracken, Boston +
- Brennan, Michael
- Campos, Rafael
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Johnson, Zach J. #
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Li, Haotong
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Mauss, Bowen +
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Pan, C.T.
- Parry, John
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Smith, Jordan
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Walker, Danny
- Wallace, Matt
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- * Open Qualifier
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion
- @ Foreign