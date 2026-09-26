Presidents Cup match previews: Captains set lineups for Sunday Singles
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Presidents Cup Highlights | Day 3 Four-ball & Foursomes | 2026
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MEDINAH, Ill. – Can the International Team finish the job? Or will the U.S. Team roar back one more time? Those are the questions ahead of one final day at Medinah Country Club, where the International Team takes a 10.5-7.5 lead into Sunday Singles.
The International Team needs to win just five of the 12 matches to reach the 15.5 points required to claim the Cup, while the U.S. Team needs 7.5 points to retain it and extend its Presidents Cup winning streak to 11.
It’s a position the International Team has rarely experienced. In 2019, it carried a 10-8 lead into Singles at Royal Melbourne, only to watch the U.S. Team rally for an 8-4 victory in the final session Down Under.
The U.S. Team has had much more comfortable cushions in recent Presidents Cups, entering Singles with three-point leads in both 2022 and 2024 before going on to win the Cup. This time, the Americans will need to flip the script from the outset, while the International Team has put itself in position to make history.
Here’s a look at all 12 Sunday Singles matches, including each player’s record through the first four sessions, as the Presidents Cup reaches its conclusion at Medinah. (Note: All times ET.)
Match 19, 12:02 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune (International) vs. Cameron Young (U.S.)
Hisatsune, a Presidents Cup rookie, has made the most of his first appearance, going 1-1-0 through three days and teaming with Hideki Matsuyama for an opening-day win over Young and Xander Schauffele. Young, meanwhile, is 2-2-0 after teaming with Chris Gotterup for two wins Saturday, giving him and the U.S. Team some momentum heading into Singles.
Match 20, 12:14 p.m.: Tom Kim (International) vs. Wyndham Clark (U.S.)
Tom Kim has been one of the International Team’s catalysts, going 3-1-0 through four sessions and winning his first three matches alongside Si Woo Kim before the duo’s Saturday afternoon loss. Clark is 1-3-0, but he’ll enter Singles having helped the U.S. Team split Saturday afternoon’s Foursomes after the Americans finally broke through in the format.
Match 21, 12:26 p.m.: Corey Conners (International) vs. Justin Thomas (U.S.)
Conners has already supplied one of the week’s most important comebacks, rallying with Nick Taylor from 3-down Saturday afternoon to beat Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman to stand 2-2-0 for the week. Thomas, who has a 10-3-2 career Presidents Cup record but has lost all three of his career Singles matches, is 1-1-1 at Medinah and will try to change that Sunday.
Match 22, 12:38 p.m.: Nico Echavarria (International) vs. Scottie Scheffler (U.S.)
Echavarria, a Presidents Cup rookie, has played just once this week, falling to Thomas and Jackson Koivun in Thursday’s opening Four-ball session. Scheffler is 2-1-0 after sitting out Saturday afternoon, and the world No. 1 will look to build on a strong Saturday morning that included a comeback win with Sam Burns over Matsuyama and Hisatsune.
Match 23, 12:50 p.m.: Sungjae Im (International) vs. Sam Burns (U.S.)
Im is 2-1-1 through four sessions, including a Friday Foursomes victory with Matsuyama and a Saturday morning tie with Min Woo Lee, while Burns enters at 2-2-0. Burns and Clark were unable to convert a lead Saturday afternoon against Ryan Fox and Lee, leaving the Americans with little margin for error Sunday.
Match 24, 1:02 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International) vs. Chris Gotterup (U.S.)
Bezuidenhout has quietly continued his solid Presidents Cup play, which produced a 3-1-1 career record entering Medinah. He's gone 1-1-0 after teaming with Adam Scott for a Friday win. Gotterup, a U.S. Team rookie, has found his footing quickly, pairing with Cameron Young for two Saturday victories to enter Singles 2-1-0.
Match 25, 1:14 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (International) vs. Collin Morikawa (U.S.)
Matsuyama has been one of the International Team’s most reliable players, going 2-1-0 through three days and contributing to wins in each of the first two days before Saturday's morning loss. Morikawa is 1-2-0 and will draw on a career Presidents Cup record of 6-2-0, including a 2-0 Singles mark, as the U.S. Team tries to mount its Sunday comeback.
Match 26, 1:26 p.m.: Adam Scott (International) vs. Patrick Cantlay (U.S.)
Scott, playing in a record-tying 12th Presidents Cup, has endured plenty of losing weeks but has been a central figure in the International Team’s surge, going 1-2-0 through three days and earning a Friday win with Bezuidenhout. Cantlay, a 10-4-0 player in his first three Cups, is 1-2-0 at Medinah and will need to draw on that considerable match-play resume after the U.S. Team’s struggles through the first three days.
Match 27, 1:38 p.m.: Si Woo Kim (International) vs. Jackson Koivun (U.S.)
Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim had been the International Team’s unstoppable duo until Saturday afternoon, winning their first three matches together before Cantlay and Schauffele finally stopped them. Si Woo Kim enters Singles 3-1, while Koivun, making his Presidents Cup debut at age 21, is 1-0-1 and has already shown he belongs on this stage after winning Thursday with Thomas and tying Saturday morning with Lee and Im.
Match 28, 1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee (International) vs. Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.)
Lee has gone 2-1-1 this week, including a Friday Foursomes win with Fox and a Saturday morning tie, and has been part of an International Team that repeatedly has found ways to stay alive in matches. Bridgeman, a Presidents Cup rookie, is still looking for his first point after losses with Russell Henley on Friday and Saturday afternoon, but a Singles victory would give the U.S. Team a needed boost.
Match 29, 2:02 p.m.: Nick Taylor (International) vs. Russell Henley (U.S.)
Taylor has been a revelation in his Presidents Cup debut, going 2-1-1 and twice partnering with Conners to produce points, including Saturday afternoon’s comeback from three down. Henley, who went 3-1-0 in his Presidents Cup debut in 2024, is 0-2-0 this week after losses in both of his Foursomes appearances and will be looking to recapture the form that made him one of the U.S. Team’s most productive players two years ago.
Match 30, 2:14 p.m.: Ryan Fox (International) vs. Xander Schauffele (U.S.)
Fox, the reigning The Open Championship winner, is 2-1-0 through three days and has helped the International Team win both of his Foursomes matches, including Saturday’s comeback with Lee. Schauffele, a 10-4-0 Presidents Cup veteran entering Medinah, is 1-2-0 this week and will be looking to finish the event with the kind of Singles performance that has made him one of the U.S. Team’s most successful players in this format.