Presidents Cup match previews: Captains set lineups for Sunday Singles

Taylor has been a revelation in his Presidents Cup debut, going 2-1-1 and twice partnering with Conners to produce points, including Saturday afternoon’s comeback from three down. Henley, who went 3-1-0 in his Presidents Cup debut in 2024, is 0-2-0 this week after losses in both of his Foursomes appearances and will be looking to recapture the form that made him one of the U.S. Team’s most productive players two years ago.