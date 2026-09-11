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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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3D AGO

Inside the Field: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Jacob Bridgeman holes 50-foot shot for birdie on No. 9 at TOUR Championship

Jacob Bridgeman holes 50-foot shot for birdie on No. 9 at TOUR Championship

Written by Staff

The PGA Tour returns for the start of the FedExCup Fall at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in North Carolina at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove (Sept. 17-20). The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2027 season.

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

See who's teeing it up in Asheville:

  • Bauchou, Zach
  • Bertagnole, Carson +
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Brown, Blades
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chatfield, Davis
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Cole, Eric
  • Conners, Corey
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Deneen, Morgan #
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Ewart, A.J.
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Ford, David
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Gordon, Will
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hirata, Kensei
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • James, Ben
  • Jones, Tyler +
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Jeffrey
  • Keefer, Johnny
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Koivun, Jackson
  • Lamprecht, Christo
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mouw, William
  • Nakajima, Keita
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nyholm, Pontus
  • Parry, John
  • Paul, Jeremy
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Penge, Marco
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozo, Marcelo
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Shipley, Neal
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stanger, Jimmy
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valdes, Brendan +
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Ventura, Kristoffer
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Walker, Danny
  • Watts, Tyler +
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • * Open Qualifier
  • + Sponsor Exemption
  • # Section Champion
  • @ Foreign

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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