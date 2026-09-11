Inside the Field: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jacob Bridgeman holes 50-foot shot for birdie on No. 9 at TOUR Championship
The PGA Tour returns for the start of the FedExCup Fall at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in North Carolina at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove (Sept. 17-20). The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2027 season.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See who's teeing it up in Asheville:
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bertagnole, Carson +
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Brown, Blades
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Campos, Rafael
- Castillo, Ricky
- Champ, Cameron
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Conners, Corey
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Deneen, Morgan #
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoge, Tom
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Jones, Tyler +
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Li, Haotong
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Nakajima, Keita
- Noh, S.Y.
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Parry, John
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valdes, Brendan +
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Danny
- Watts, Tyler +
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- * Open Qualifier
- + Sponsor Exemption
- # Section Champion
- @ Foreign