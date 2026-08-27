Statement from PGA TOUR, Good Good Golf
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(Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR)
Statement from Good Good Golf CEO Matt Kendrick
After thoughtful discussions with the PGA TOUR and careful reflection, we have decided to step away as sponsor of our event in Austin this fall.
We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation.
We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA TOUR and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning back trust, and we hope to work together again in the future.
Statement from the PGA TOUR
The PGA TOUR has been informed of Good Good Golf's decision to step away as sponsor of the event in Austin, Texas, this fall.
We agree with their decision to use this time to focus on their organization and the work ahead.
The PGA TOUR believes in golf's ability to bring people together and create a welcoming environment for all.
The tournament will continue as scheduled from Nov. 12-15, 2026, and we will provide an update on sponsorship plans at a later date.