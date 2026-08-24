PGA TOUR taps Uber as official rideshare sponsor, Uber Eats as official on-demand food delivery sponsor
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The PGA TOUR has reached a new multi-year official marketing partnership with Uber as the official rideshare sponsor and Uber Eats as the official on-demand food delivery sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and SAN FRANCISCO – The PGA TOUR and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: Uber) announced Monday a new multi-year official marketing partnership that names Uber as the official rideshare sponsor and Uber Eats as the official on-demand food delivery sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The multi-year deal will help make it easier than ever for PGA TOUR players and fans to travel to and from their favorite events, giving them more time to enjoy the on-site experience and follow the game’s biggest stars.
“The PGA TOUR is thrilled to work with Uber, whose service will provide seamless pickup and drop-off to fans week in and week out across our schedule,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR executive vice president, corporate partnerships. “This new official marketing partnership will help us further enhance the on-site fan experience and support our events logistically, and we are eager to work with Uber to create innovative new ways in which to connect them with our fans and players.”
As part of the agreement, Uber will receive exclusive category rights as the official rideshare sponsor, and Uber Eats as the official on-demand food delivery sponsor of the PGA TOUR and will be integrated across a range of digital and social platforms, tournament activations and fan engagement initiatives. The partnership will enhance the fan experience and provide new opportunities to connect with the PGA TOUR’s highly engaged global audience.
“With millions of fans attending PGA TOUR events throughout the season, we’re proud to bring this partnership to life,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, global head of mobility at Uber. “We look forward to delivering innovative experiences for fans and players, building on our experience helping people get to and from major events, and providing them with the convenience and reliability that Uber is known for.”
Earlier this year, Uber introduced "Uber Golf," a seasonal offering that helps get casual and avid golfers alike to and from the course. The ultimate way to start a round, Uber Golf includes the option to reserve a ride for up to four players with their clubs. Rides can be reserved up to 90 days in advance, so users can lock in tee times and focus more on their backswing and less on how to get there.