PGA TOUR to strengthen philanthropic strategy, accelerated by generous $13M gift from Tim, Holly Finchem
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Lucas Glover talks TOUR Championship, generous gift from Holly, Tim Finchem
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PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As the PGA TOUR enters a new competitive era in 2028, the league – one of the most impactful charitable organizations in professional sports – announced Monday a reimagined philanthropic strategy to accompany the new structure, one built on a legacy of community impact and powered by its events and volunteers.
Since its inception, the PGA TOUR has generated more than $4.4 billion for communities and charities and aspires to remain one of the most impactful philanthropic organizations in professional sports. Moving forward, the TOUR will evolve its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, PGA TOUR Charities, into a dedicated platform for direct community investment that gives players, partners, events and fans a clear and meaningful way to engage with and connect to the TOUR’s impact.
To accelerate this endeavor, former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem and his wife, Holly, have provided a catalytic $13 million gift to PGA TOUR Charities. The generous donation provides enhanced momentum to PGA TOUR Charities, now in its 40th year, and its strengthened mission and approach.
“The charitable impact of the PGA TOUR is real and a powerful model we are proud of,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “Our continued, shared responsibility is to make that impact even greater and easier for our players, partners and fans to rally around. We are deeply grateful for the incredible gift from Tim and Holly Finchem as we enter this next chapter.”
A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and the recipient of the TOUR’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Tim Finchem served as the third commissioner of the PGA TOUR from 1994 until his retirement in 2016. He was instrumental in the founding of First Tee in 1997 – which empowers kids and teens through the game of golf – and was a tireless advocate and fundraiser for the program, recruiting former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush to serve as First Tee Honorary Chairs. Finchem was PGA TOUR commissioner as the TOUR surpassed both the $1 billion (2005) and $2 billion (2014) milestones in charitable giving.
“The PGA TOUR family, its players, fans and communities have meant so much to us for so long, and we feel a connection to the golf world that endures to this day,” said Holly Finchem. “This donation to PGA TOUR Charities, as it is reimagined for future generations of impact, is more than a capstone on Tim’s unwavering commitment to charity. It is a celebration of our belief in this great game and the PGA TOUR. We can’t wait to see all the good this gift will inspire through the organization Tim and I love so much.”
With this strengthened approach, the TOUR will launch national priority campaigns around charitable themes – including well-being, service, youth, access and opportunity – that attract new resources, elevate visibility and drive locally relevant impact. Partners, fans, players and communities will have clearer ways to support, engage with and help grow the TOUR’s impact. A select group of players, led by PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council Chairman Lucas Glover, will engage and provide guidance to help build this more connected, visible and scalable philanthropic platform.
“Charity has been such an important part of the PGA TOUR, and I’ve seen that firsthand in the tournament markets – big and small – that I’ve played throughout my career,” said Glover. “Ensuring that remains the case is one of the reasons I ran for PAC Chairman, and I know it’s incredibly important to my fellow players as well. Building on what our tournaments have accomplished through the years is key, with fresh eyes on how we bring even more focus and resources from the TOUR level. This is what I want to accomplish while leading the charitable group of players, and I’m excited by the direction and leadership Brian has put in place to help make it happen.”
This announcement builds on the TOUR’s continued philanthropic momentum. Brooks Koepka's $5 million charitable contribution – announced earlier this year with his reinstatement to the PGA TOUR via the Returning Member Program – further demonstrates how the organization is engaging and supporting its players and their charitable efforts. Today, the TOUR is pleased to share that the remaining $2.5 million of Koepka’s commitment will be allocated equally across charitable beneficiaries designated by 99 eligible members, adding another layer of player-driven engagement to the reimagined philanthropic platform.
“What makes the PGA TOUR’s charitable model so meaningful is that it starts locally – with tournaments, volunteers, partners and organizations, such as the First Tee and its 150 chapters around the world, who understand the needs of each community,” said Laura Neal, executive vice president, PGA TOUR strategic philanthropy. “This next chapter is about generating even more focus, coordination, resources and visibility around that work from the TOUR level. Launching an evolved PGA TOUR Charities – with a legacy-defining, transformative gift from the Finchems – is an exciting next step in golf’s enduring commitment to giving back.”
Over the next 18 months, the TOUR will work with players, partners, events and fans to develop the reimagined platform, which will launch with the 2028 season and build on a legacy of philanthropy. The organization will provide an update on progress by the 2027 THE PLAYERS Championship.