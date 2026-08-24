PGA TOUR to strengthen philanthropic strategy, accelerated by generous $13M gift from Tim, Holly Finchem

“Charity has been such an important part of the PGA TOUR, and I’ve seen that firsthand in the tournament markets – big and small – that I’ve played throughout my career,” said Glover. “Ensuring that remains the case is one of the reasons I ran for PAC Chairman, and I know it’s incredibly important to my fellow players as well. Building on what our tournaments have accomplished through the years is key, with fresh eyes on how we bring even more focus and resources from the TOUR level. This is what I want to accomplish while leading the charitable group of players, and I’m excited by the direction and leadership Brian has put in place to help make it happen.”