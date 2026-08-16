Scottie Scheffler has all the answers at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler started the day with a two-shot cushion, his first 54-hole lead in more than a year, and it helped him in part endure an early wobble after the bad bounce on No. 3. But he made five birdies the rest of the way without dropping a shot, and his 4-under 66 was bettered only by defending champ Justin Rose (64) on a day when TPC Southwind played over par (70.56) for the first time all week.