Rory McIlroy ‘far away from where I need to be’ after struggling in Memphis

McIlroy got off to a rough start to the final round but took some solace from his closing stretch, which included five birdies across his final 10 holes. After starting the week at 12th in the FedExCup standings, McIlroy was only projected to fall to No. 14 in points when he signed his card. Regardless of his result next week in St. Louis at the BMW Championship, he’s assured of making it to the 30-man TOUR Championship where he’ll look to lift the FedExCup for the first time since 2022.