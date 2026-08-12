2028 PGA Tour schedule tracker: RBC Heritage added as latest PGA Tour Championship Series event

Beginning in 2028, the PGA Tour will feature two series of tournaments, the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series. The best in the world will compete regularly against each other on the PGA Tour Championship Series, which will feature a schedule of 24 event weeks, including THE PLAYERS Championship, majors, a Tour Championship played across two weeks and an annual team event (Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup). As the direct pathway to the PGA Tour Championship Series, the PGA Tour Challenger Series will run concurrently. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp first introduced the new competitive structure in June at the Travelers Championship.