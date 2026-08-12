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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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11D AGO

2028 PGA Tour schedule tracker: RBC Heritage added as latest PGA Tour Championship Series event

1 Min Read

Latest

Every shot from Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick on final two holes of THE PLAYERS

Every shot from Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick on final two holes of THE PLAYERS

Written by Staff

The 2028 PGA Tour schedule is taking shape under the new competitive model approved earlier this year.

Beginning in 2028, the PGA Tour will feature two series of tournaments, the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series. The best in the world will compete regularly against each other on the PGA Tour Championship Series, which will feature a schedule of 24 event weeks, including THE PLAYERS Championship, majors, a Tour Championship played across two weeks and an annual team event (Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup). As the direct pathway to the PGA Tour Championship Series, the PGA Tour Challenger Series will run concurrently. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp first introduced the new competitive structure in June at the Travelers Championship.

The full 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series schedule will be announced in February, but the pieces are beginning to come together on which events will be included.

Below is a list of tournaments confirmed to be part of the 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series. This list will be updated as additional tournaments are confirmed (last updated Sept. 3, 2026).

PGA Tour Championship Series events (nine):

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
  • Cadillac Championship
  • GO by Raymond James
  • RBC Heritage
  • Sompo-sponsored event (tournament name and venue TBD)
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
  • The Sentry
  • Travelers Championship
  • Truist Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship (one)

  • THE PLAYERS Championship

Major championships (four)

  • The Masters
  • PGA Championship
  • U.S. Open
  • The Open Championship

PGA Tour Championship Series Finale (one)

  • PGA Tour Championship Series Finale

TOUR Championship (two weeks)

  • Week 1 of the TOUR Championship
  • Week 2 of the TOUR Championship

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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