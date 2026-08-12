2028 PGA Tour schedule tracker: RBC Heritage added as latest PGA Tour Championship Series event
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Every shot from Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick on final two holes of THE PLAYERS
The 2028 PGA Tour schedule is taking shape under the new competitive model approved earlier this year.
Beginning in 2028, the PGA Tour will feature two series of tournaments, the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series. The best in the world will compete regularly against each other on the PGA Tour Championship Series, which will feature a schedule of 24 event weeks, including THE PLAYERS Championship, majors, a Tour Championship played across two weeks and an annual team event (Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup). As the direct pathway to the PGA Tour Championship Series, the PGA Tour Challenger Series will run concurrently. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp first introduced the new competitive structure in June at the Travelers Championship.
The full 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series schedule will be announced in February, but the pieces are beginning to come together on which events will be included.
Below is a list of tournaments confirmed to be part of the 2028 PGA Tour Championship Series. This list will be updated as additional tournaments are confirmed (last updated Sept. 3, 2026).
PGA Tour Championship Series events (nine):
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Cadillac Championship
- GO by Raymond James
- RBC Heritage
- Sompo-sponsored event (tournament name and venue TBD)
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- The Sentry
- Travelers Championship
- Truist Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship (one)
- THE PLAYERS Championship
Major championships (four)
- The Masters
- PGA Championship
- U.S. Open
- The Open Championship
PGA Tour Championship Series Finale (one)
- PGA Tour Championship Series Finale
TOUR Championship (two weeks)
- Week 1 of the TOUR Championship
- Week 2 of the TOUR Championship