Xander Schauffele records best finish of season in Rocket Classic debut

“I wanted to come here and get a few feels, I guess, in play and kind of just freewheel it with sort of a nothing-to-lose mentality. I felt like I spoke about that when I was a rookie on TOUR,” Schauffele said Sunday. “I'm trying to be free and if I hit loose shots, I hit loose shots, but feel free when I'm swinging – and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”