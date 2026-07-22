Trevor Immelman to return as International Team captain’s assistant for 2026 Presidents Cup

“I am filled with excitement to be back with the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” said Immelman. “Being a part of this team, whether it be as a player, a captain or a captain’s assistant, has meant the world to me throughout my career. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to this team’s growth. We have built a strong culture and foundation that everyone associated with the International Team takes immense pride in. I am ready to support Geoff as he leads our players into the 2026 event at Medinah.”