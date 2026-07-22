PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Trevor Immelman to return as International Team captain’s assistant for 2026 Presidents Cup

2 Min Read

Latest

Trevor Immelman on whether International Team has something to prove

Trevor Immelman on whether International Team has something to prove

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Staff

CHICAGO — International Team Captain Geoff Ogilvy announced Wednesday that Trevor Immelman will return as a captain’s assistant for the 2026 Presidents Cup, which will be played at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3, Sept. 22-27.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Trevor back as a captain’s assistant for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” Ogilvy said. “So many different people have contributed to the International Team, but Trevor has displayed an unwavering commitment to developing the International Team in recent years. His experience as a player, an assistant captain and most notably a captain in 2022 gives him a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our leadership group.”

Immelman, the 2022 Presidents Cup International Team captain, joins Camilo Villegas on Ogilvy’s leadership roster for the 2026 event. The 2008 Masters champion continues to play a pivotal role in the continued development of the International Team following Ernie Els’ creation of a new brand identity in 2019 that included team’s signature shield. Immelman, 46, returns to the team for his third stint as a captain’s assistant after first serving under fellow countryman Els in 2019 and again for Captain Mike Weir in 2024. Immelman competed for the International Team in 2005 and 2007.

“I am filled with excitement to be back with the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” said Immelman. “Being a part of this team, whether it be as a player, a captain or a captain’s assistant, has meant the world to me throughout my career. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to this team’s growth. We have built a strong culture and foundation that everyone associated with the International Team takes immense pride in. I am ready to support Geoff as he leads our players into the 2026 event at Medinah.”

Ogilvy has two remaining spots available to round out his slate of captain’s assistants

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5D AGO
The Open comes to life with 62s by Burns, Herbert on day of low scoring at Birkdale
Latest
Image for article.
4D AGO
The Open: How to watch finale from Royal Birkdale
Latest
Image for article.
4D AGO
The Open Round 3 updates: Burns grabs lead with Saturday 65
Latest
R1
Groupings Official

3M Open

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
USA
T. Moore
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW