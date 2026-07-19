‘Very special’ week comes up short for Tommy Fleetwood at hometown British Open
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Tommy Fleetwood fires up local crowd with long birdie at The Open
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While the crowd at Royal Birkdale offered thunderous applause when Ryan Fox birdied the 72nd hole to win the claret jug, it may not have topped the ovations that Tommy Fleetwood received around every corner at his hometown Open.
Fleetwood’s bid for a fairytale major triumph came up short in Southport, a few minutes from where he and caddie Ian Finnis both grew up. The 35-year-old authored one of the biggest highlights Sunday, holing a 73-foot birdie to begin his final round, and he got to within a shot of the lead after his birdie on No. 8, staking his claim to a crowded leaderboard and allowing the English fans to dream of what might be.
But he bogeyed the next hole, flying the green from 154 yards, and added two more bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to all but end his title chances.
Fleetwood gave the crowds a reason to smile as he closed his final round, rolling in a birdie on No. 17 before nearly holing his final approach shot for another birdie, but he ultimately fell three shots short and finished in a tie for fourth at 7 under.
“Yeah, 18 was pretty emotional. It was just very, very special,” Fleetwood said. “Stuff like that, walking down 18 and the atmosphere out there, that was beyond stuff that I’ve dreamt of. That was just stuff that I never imagined. The crowds were amazing, and they made it the most special week ever for me, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown
Fleetwood broke par in all four rounds at Royal Birkdale, the course where he once snuck out to practice as a kid. He now has seven straight rounds in the 60s at this event dating back to last year, which ties a record at The Open. He’s become a perennial contender at the year’s final major, finishing T16 or better in four of five starts dating back to 2022.
Fleetwood described that he had nothing to lose entering the final round, basking in the crowd support that seemingly tried to manifest his name on the claret jug throughout the week.
“That was heavy stuff, like they were incredible,” Fleetwood said. “As a kid, when you’re dreaming of having a putt to win The Open or playing The Open or winning The Open, that’s one thing. But I could never have imagined that scene on 18, getting the ovation and the support that I have this week. That’s incredibly special. I do know how incredibly lucky I am to have experienced that.”
Still, a major breakthrough remains elusive for last year’s FedExCup champion. While The Open heads to the Home of Golf next year at St. Andrews, Fleetwood is already fielding questions about 2028 – when the tournament heads to Royal Lytham for the first time since 2012, less than 10 miles from Royal Birkdale and a place where Fleetwood is sure to receive more partisan support.
For now, though, it’s another close call – and a question of what might have been across a week when the Southport fans made it clear who had their most full-throated support.
“We had a great chance today,” Fleetwood said. “I just couldn’t quite do it.”