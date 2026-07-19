‘Very special’ week comes up short for Tommy Fleetwood at hometown British Open

Fleetwood’s bid for a fairytale major triumph came up short in Southport, a few minutes from where he and caddie Ian Finnis both grew up. The 35-year-old authored one of the biggest highlights Sunday, holing a 73-foot birdie to begin his final round, and he got to within a shot of the lead after his birdie on No. 8, staking his claim to a crowded leaderboard and allowing the English fans to dream of what might be.