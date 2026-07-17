Scottie Scheffler pleased with his game despite missed putts at 2026 British Open
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Highlights | Round 2 | The Open Championship
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SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler put on a tee-to-green clinic in his second round at the British Open, one he says bodes well for his chances of keeping hold of the claret jug.
All that's left for the world No. 1 is to find his range on the greens.
Scheffler missed seven birdie putts from 15 feet or less – four of them inside 10 feet – in a bogey-free, second-straight 68 at Royal Birkdale that could have yielded so much more.
“I did a lot of good stuff," Scheffler said. "I gave myself a lot of opportunities. Wish I holed a few more putts.”
The two birdie putts he did make were from 3 feet at the fifth – the hole where playing partner Bryson DeChambeau incurred a two-stroke post-round penalty – and 6 feet at the par-5 14th.
Four shots behind leader Lucas Herbert, Scheffler sees himself in a good position going into the weekend.
“Just continue to knock on the door, continue to give myself opportunities,” he said. “If I continue to strike it like I did today and yesterday over the next couple of days, I’ll be in a good spot.”
The last player to retain The Open title was Padraig Harrington in 2008.
Ten-hut! Army captain makes the weekend at Royal Birkdale
Marcus Plunkett, who left the Army as a captain to pursue golf, achieved one goal in his debut at The Open. He made it to the weekend.
Plunkett was at 2 over with seven holes to play when he nearly chipped in on the par-5 14th and tapped in for birdie, then closed with six straight pars for a 71. The cut was 1-over 141, and he made it on the number.
“When I got out of the Army and kind of embarked on this journey, this was the goal for sure,” said Plunkett, who currently plays on the Asian Tour. “I got out and just wanted to see how far I could take this. Very grateful and feeling very fortunate and lucky to be in a position like this.”
He was a transportation officer in the U.S. Army, mainly overseeing the movement of convoys. How does that carry over to golf?
“I think the thing that separates a lot of people in the military – if you take out the physical fitness aspect – is just being able to stay calm under pressure and make sound decisions,” he said. “That’s definitely something I try to carry with me.”
David Duval is not finished yet
David Duval has made only one cut in the last 13 times the 2001 champion has played in The Open, and this year's hopes ended with a six-hole stretch he played in 6 over around the turn. He shot 77 and was headed north to the ISPS HANDA Senior Open.
Duval said what hurt him this week was coming over from Firestone in Ohio, where the greens were rolling 13 1/2 on the Stimpmeter. Links greens typically are slower, and “I left them all 6 to 10 feet short,” he said.
But he's not done with The Open just yet.
Duval said he would be back next year for The Open at St Andrews, always a celebration. The following year is Royal Lytham and St. Annes, where the former No. 1 player won his only major championship in 2001.
“Then I’ll look at where they’re playing after that,” Duval said. “Obviously at this point in my life and career, I have to look at kind of an exit. But if things hold true to the five-year St Andrews schedule, ’32 would be (when) I’m 60.”
The Open champions are exempt through age 60. Duval doesn't turn 61 until November 2032, and he likes the idea of one more walk over the Swilcan Bridge.
“Walk up 18 on Sunday, preferably, and give away my stuff and be done,” he said.
Divots
Harry Hall is the only player to have missed the cut in all four majors this year. Bryson DeChambeau and J.J. Spaun made the cut in a major for the first time this year. ... Tiger Woods' social media post Friday was his first in 40 days. “Lookin' good out there,” he posted to Tommy Fleetwood, who was wearing a Sun Day Red logo on a light blue shirt.