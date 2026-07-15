Scottie Scheffler's steady demeanor a key element as he defends British Open title

His approach to the rest of the round was surgical. Nothing flashy from the Texas native, but that’s because he didn’t have to be—his consistency amidst the chaos had already done enough. Despite finding awkward positions off the 11th and 14th tee, the danger was fleeting, as Scheffler saved par on both holes. Even the 16th hole, deemed “Calamity Corner,” couldn't stand in his way. He landed his tee shot within 12 yards of the pin and two-putted for an easy par.