John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
There are plenty of storylines as the TOUR returns to TPC Deere Run this week with notable stars, major champs and up-and-comers all vying for the John Deere Classic title.
Lucas Glover, the 2021 John Deere Classic champion and leader entering Saturday, carded a third-round 69 to make room for Lee Hodges to share the spot at the top. Zac Blair was in the mix for a piece of first place until he bogeyed the 18th hole, dropping him into a three-way tie for third place with Ben Kohles and Jackson Suber, only one stroke shy of the leaders.
Rickie Fowler made the biggest jump on Moving Day, vaulting 48 spots with a sizzling 63, the lowest score of the day. He enters Sunday tied for 12th.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the final-round action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:37 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Max McGreevy
Featured groups
- 9:49 a.m.: Tony Finau, Hayden Springer, Peter Malnati
- 10:28 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Tom Kim, Ben Griffin
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), and 16 (par 3)