John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

Lucas Glover, the 2021 John Deere Classic champion and leader entering Saturday, carded a third-round 69 to make room for Lee Hodges to share the spot at the top. Zac Blair was in the mix for a piece of first place until he bogeyed the 18th hole, dropping him into a three-way tie for third place with Ben Kohles and Jackson Suber, only one stroke shy of the leaders.