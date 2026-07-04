PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

John Deere Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Lucas Glover drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

Lucas Glover drains 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 17 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Staff

There are plenty of storylines as the TOUR returns to TPC Deere Run this week with notable stars, major champs and up-and-comers all vying for the John Deere Classic title.

Lucas Glover, the 2021 John Deere Classic champion and leader entering Saturday, carded a third-round 69 to make room for Lee Hodges to share the spot at the top. Zac Blair was in the mix for a piece of first place until he bogeyed the 18th hole, dropping him into a three-way tie for third place with Ben Kohles and Jackson Suber, only one stroke shy of the leaders.

Rickie Fowler made the biggest jump on Moving Day, vaulting 48 spots with a sizzling 63, the lowest score of the day. He enters Sunday tied for 12th.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the final-round action.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television: 

  • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Sunday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured groups

SUNDAY

Marquee groups

  • 8:37 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Max McGreevy

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), and 16 (par 3)

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1D AGO
Gotterup stays chill at a steamy John Deere, posts second-round 68
Latest
Image for article.
1D AGO
Spieth survives John Deere cut; Koivun falls short in professional debut
Latest
Image for article.
3D AGO
‘Probably better than me’: How rookie Koivun has already wowed TOUR winners
Latest
R3
Official

John Deere Classic

T1

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T3

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T3

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T3

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-15
Thru
F

6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-14
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW