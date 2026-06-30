154th Open Championship: See who earned starts at Royal Birkdale via Final Qualifying
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Final Qualifying for The 154th Open Championship concludes Tuesday as 20 players earn starts at Royal Birkdale. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)
Final Qualifying for The Open Championship, contested on Tuesday, June 30, provided one of the last chances for players to qualify for The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
The R&A offered five spots in The Open via each of four 36-hole qualifying sites: Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire.
The Open Final Qualifying exudes a similar vibe to U.S. Open Final Qualifying, with rising stars and wily veterans jockeying for tee times in a major championship (and ties for the last qualifying position settled by a hole-by-hole playoff).
Here's a look at the players who qualified for The 154th Open Championship via Tuesday's Final Qualifying.
Burnham & Berrow
- Location: Burnham-on-Sea, England
- See scores here
- Qualifiers: James Nicholas, Caleb Surratt, Tom Sloman, Alejandro de Castro Piera, Austen Truslow
Dundonald Links
- Location: Irvine, Scotland
- See scores here
- Qualifiers: Jack McDonald, Matthew Baldwin, David Howard (a), Nevill Ruiter (a), Marcus Plunkett
Royal Cinque Ports
- Location: Deal, England
- See scores here
- Qualifiers: Baard Bjoernevik Skogen, M.J. Daffue, Matthew Southgate, Peter Uihlein, Antoine Rozner
West Lancashire
- Location: Liverpool, England
- See scores here
- Qualifiers: Samuel Bairstow, Kazuma Kobori, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Tiger Christensen, Matthew Jordan