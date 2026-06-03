How it works: Registration opens for 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Final Stage of 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will be contested at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, as well as Sawgrass Country Club, with each competitor playing two rounds on each course. At the conclusion of the final round, the last set of PGA TOUR cards for the 2027 season will be awarded, with the others coming from the 2025-26 DP World Tour season (top 10 players from Race to Dubai Rankings not already exempt) and 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season (top 20 players on final points list).