How it works: Registration opens for 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
3 Min Read
A.J. Ewart's stellar play wins PGA TOUR Q-School
Registration for 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is now open. Follow this link to access the application.
At Final Stage of 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry – scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with the Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club once again serving as host venues – the top five finishers will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2027 season. In the event of a tie for the fifth and final qualifier earning 2027 PGA TOUR membership, a hole-by-hole playoff will be conducted to determine the final spot(s), a change that was first introduced last year.
Beginning with the 2026 season, the TOUR announced improvements to its competitive structure, including a change in exempt status from top 125 to top 100 in the FedExCup standings. As a result of this adjustment, the five players earning their PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry now have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities for Full-Field Events.
Final Stage of 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will also determine 2027 season eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.
Through a combination of live telecasts and livestreaming, Golf Channel will broadcast eight hours of live weekend coverage at Final Stage of 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
How it works
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry consists of four different stages, though competitors can bypass Pre-Qualifying, First Stage or Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry if they meet the criteria of at least one exemption category for First, Second or Final Stage.
Competition for Pre-Qualifying, First Stage and Second Stage is conducted at several different sites, with the number of competitors advancing from each site being on a pro rata basis (i.e. – approximately the same percentage from each site will advance).
Final Stage of 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will be contested at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, as well as Sawgrass Country Club, with each competitor playing two rounds on each course. At the conclusion of the final round, the last set of PGA TOUR cards for the 2027 season will be awarded, with the others coming from the 2025-26 DP World Tour season (top 10 players from Race to Dubai Rankings not already exempt) and 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season (top 20 players on final points list).
- Pre-Qualifying (eight sites, 54-hole stroke play competition) – Sept. 16-18; Sept. 23-25; Sept. 30-Oct. 2
- First Stage (14 sites, 72-hole stroke play competition) – Oct. 20-23; Oct. 27-30; Nov. 3-6
- Second Stage (five sites, 72-hole stroke play competition) – Dec. 1-4
- Final Stage (72-hole stroke play competition) – Dec. 10-13
Performance benefits
The medalist (and ties) from each First Stage site, provided they do not improve their status at a subsequent stage, will earn PGA TOUR Americas membership and be subject to the first periodic reorder of the 2027 season.
The medalist (and ties) from each Second Stage site, provided they do not improve their status at Final Stage, will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and be subject to the second periodic reorder of the 2027 season.
Performance benefits for Final Stage of 2026 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry are as follows:
- Top five finishers at Final Stage will earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2027 season.
- The next 40 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and exemptions from periodic reorders at the beginning of the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third periodic reorder, and any remaining finishers being subject to the second periodic reorder.
- All remaining finishers at Final Stage earn membership for the 2027 Korn Ferry Tour season and will be subject to the first periodic reorder, in addition to earning PGA TOUR Americas membership subject to the first periodic reorder.