Ryan Gerard closes with back-to-back birdies to join Eric Cole in final group at Charles Schwab Challenge

“Everything was kind of working well,” the 37-year-old from Florida, winless in 119 starts, said after a muggy, sunny afternoon in North Texas. “It’s not going to be an easy day tomorrow. I know that from my experience. I know that it's going to be difficult, but that's why I practice really hard and that's why I try and do everything the way I do so that I could be as prepared for whatever tomorrow brings.”