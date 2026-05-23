Friendship, final-round pressure collide as Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim battle at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

“I like when par means a lot, typically on the tougher golf courses,” Clark said. “It's also fun to be going out there and who's going to make the most birdies, who's going to hit the best shots and make the most putts. That is also fun. It's fun being in contention. Whether you have to shoot 8-under to win or 1-under to win, it's fun because you still feel the same heat. Tomorrow it's probably going to be exactly that way where you have to make a ton of birdies.”