Keegan Bradley, Jim Furyk named captain’s assistants for U.S. Team at Presidents Cup
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U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker added a jolt of experience to his Presidents Cup team room on Wednesday, announcing that Keegan Bradley and Jim Furyk have been named captain’s assistants.
Bradley was the U.S. captain at the Ryder Cup last fall, while Furyk is the incoming U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2027. Snedeker broke the news on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday afternoon.
The 2026 Presidents Cup will be played at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3, Sept. 22-27.
“Both guys have incredible experience as leaders representing the United States, and they’ve each earned the respect of players across generations,” Snedeker said in a release. “Jim knows exactly what it takes to lead a team to victory and Keegan’s competitive spirit and energy will be an undeniable asset for the team. I look forward to leaning on their experience and using them as a sounding board as we look toward Medinah in September.”
Furyk captained the U.S. Team to a victory at the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. This will be his third appearance as a captain’s assistant. Furyk competed in seven Presidents Cups, making every team from 1998-2011, and compiled a 20-10-3 record. Furyk’s inclusion is in keeping with his comments during PGA Championship week, in which he preached the need for continuity between captaincies of U.S. Team events. Furyk’s role will give him first-hand experience in preparation of next year’s Ryder Cup. Snedeker was a vice captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Bradley returns to the Presidents Cup in a leadership role for the first time. He was a participant on the victorious Presidents Cup team in 2024, winning the clinching point for the U.S. Team. Bradley then captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team last fall.
“Representing the United States has always meant a great deal to me throughout my career, and the opportunity to be part of the team in this role is truly special,” Bradley said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Brandt and what he brings as a leader. I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to support him and our players as we work to bring home another Presidents Cup victory on U.S. soil.”
Snedeker looks to lead the U.S. to its 11th straight Presidents Cup victory. The U.S. has never lost on home soil.
Snedeker has two remaining captain’s assistants slots to round out before the competition in September.