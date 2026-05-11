Justin Rose is timeless. Is he ageless?

It was a knowing tweak. Rose’s body could no longer get to certain positions. So they worked within the parameters Rose possessed, like a former ace pitcher who remains effective deep into his career. While he once won with high velocity and strikeouts, he’s adjusted to his new reality and found a new way to succeed through guile and precision. He’s painting the edges, working the count and manufacturing runs. Rose is the same. There’s a freedom that comes in unlocking and embracing that persona. There’s no desire to chase what’s not there, especially as he continues to prove to himself that what he possesses is still enough. Rose knows his swing and his game deeply. He has hit every shot at every course and has a clear mind of what to do.