Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

In the first round, Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer tied the Four-ball course record with a 14-under 58 and took a one-shot lead. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat are the other team to post a sub-60 score in the first round with a 59. Big names will battle the cut line during Friday Foursomes as Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry sit T50, while brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are T30.