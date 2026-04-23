Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
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Highlights | Round 1 | Zurich Classic
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the longtime team event on the PGA TOUR schedule, takes place at the 7,425-yard, par-72 TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana and features a $9.5 million purse. Teams of two face off in Four-ball (best ball) and Foursomes (alternate shot). Check out the full format here.
In the first round, Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer tied the Four-ball course record with a 14-under 58 and took a one-shot lead. Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat are the other team to post a sub-60 score in the first round with a 59. Big names will battle the cut line during Friday Foursomes as Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry sit T50, while brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are T30.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "Marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
- 9:18 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
Featured Groups
- 9:29 a.m.: Sahith Theegala/Aaron Rai, Blades Brown/Luke Clanton
- 9:40 a.m.: Keith Mitchell/ Brandt Snedeker, Cam Davis/Geoff Ogilvy
- 1:28 p.m.: Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen, Michael Brennan/Johnny Keefer
- 1:39 p.m.: Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak, Wyndham Clark/Taylor Moore
- 1:50 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge; Tony Finau/Max Greyserman
Featured holes
- Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 (all par 3s)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.