Michael Brennan goes shirtless in viral moment at Zurich Classic of New Orleans, shoots 61 with partner Johnny Keefer

It was a solid, if unspectacular, start for the pair who came into the week as one of the most impressive potential pairings. Brennan, of course, had a wonderful campaign on PGA TOUR Americas last year before winning the Bank of Utah Championship in October on a sponsor invite. Keefer also had a solid run on PGA TOUR Americas – he had nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts in 2024 – before finishing No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last year. Brennan is one of the longest hitters on TOUR (averaging more than 323 yards per pop and sitting fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee) while Keefer isn’t short either and is 19th in that same category.