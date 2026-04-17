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24M AGO

PGA TOUR releases first installment of 'Chasing Sunday: Unheard' series

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'Chasing Sunday': Take a new, all-access look at THE PLAYERS

'Chasing Sunday': Take a new, all-access look at THE PLAYERS

    Written by Will Gray

    If you thought you saw everything during last month’s premiere of “Chasing Sunday,” think again.

    The pilot episode, released by PGA TOUR Studios in partnership with NFL Films, offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the week-long experience for four participants in THE PLAYERS Championship: Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim and Rickie Fowler. Debuting on PGA TOUR YouTube within 48 hours of the tournament’s conclusion, the episode offered never-before-seen insight into tournament competition, with all four players and their caddies mic’d up during tournament rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

    Building upon that momentum, the TOUR has released a new series featuring fresh footage that didn’t make it into the original episode. “Chasing Sunday: Unheard” will debut new episodes on PGA TOUR YouTube over each of the next four weeks, highlighting one player per episode. The first is a deeper dive into the week with Kim, the 2017 THE PLAYERS champion who started the 2026 season with four straight top-11 finishes. The new episode unearths conversations between Kim and his caddie Manuel Villegas, brother of five-time TOUR winner Camilo Villegas, along with some of Kim’s more memorable interactions with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with whom he was paired for Saturday’s third round.

    Viewers can watch Kim’s episode of “Chasing Sunday: Unheard" here.

    &amp;amp;nbsp;

    Subsequent episodes of “Chasing Sunday: Unheard” will include newly-released footage of Fowler, Gotterup and Bhatia from their inside-the-ropes experience at the TOUR’s flagship event. Those episodes will be released on each of the next three Fridays as weekly installments on the PGA TOUR’s YouTube page.

    The full-length “Chasing Sunday” episode, which has accrued more than 1.1 million views through early April, remains available on YouTube. But it will also air Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, reaching a linear TV audience leading into the network’s final-round coverage of the RBC Heritage.

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    R2
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    RBC Heritage

    T1

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    7

    -8

    T1

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    7

    T1

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -8

    -8

    T1

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -8

    T3

    Harris English
    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -7

    -7

    T3

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -7

    T3

    Viktor Hovland
    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -7

    -7

    T3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -7

    T5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    4

    -6

    T5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    4

    T5

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    2

    -6

    T5

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    2
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