PGA TOUR releases first installment of 'Chasing Sunday: Unheard' series

Building upon that momentum, the TOUR has released a new series featuring fresh footage that didn’t make it into the original episode. “Chasing Sunday: Unheard” will debut new episodes on PGA TOUR YouTube over each of the next four weeks, highlighting one player per episode. The first is a deeper dive into the week with Kim, the 2017 THE PLAYERS champion who started the 2026 season with four straight top-11 finishes. The new episode unearths conversations between Kim and his caddie Manuel Villegas, brother of five-time TOUR winner Camilo Villegas, along with some of Kim’s more memorable interactions with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with whom he was paired for Saturday’s third round.