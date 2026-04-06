The putts that fool Masters champions

The first piece of advice that Masters veterans give to first-timers is always to be cognizant of the property's low point. That’s easy to do because it’s also the most famous spot on the course: Amen Corner. Augusta National sits upon a dramatic parcel of land that slopes heavily from north to south. The highest point of the course is near the clubhouse, and the congregation of the first and 10th tees and the ninth and 18th greens. It’s all downhill from there, with the low point near at the 12th green. Broadly, everything wants to move that way. Fairways slant toward Amen Corner, and putts just want to veer down toward the hallowed creek.