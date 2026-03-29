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Alex Fitzpatrick wins first DP World Tour title week after brother Matt wins on PGA TOUR

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Get to know Alex Fitzpatrick

Get to know Alex Fitzpatrick

    Written by Associated Press

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Alex Fitzpatrick overcame a six-shot deficit with a blazing run of birdies Sunday to overcome Eugenio Chacarra with a 3-under 69 to win the Hero Indian Open, finally joining his older brother as DP World Tour winners.

    Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open champion and a nine-time DP World Tour winner, won the Valspar Championship last week in Florida. It's the first time brothers have won in consecutive weeks on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.

    “It’s great to join my brother Matt as a winner,” Fitzpatrick said. “It can be hard sometimes when you’re constantly chasing someone’s accolades but luckily it’s my brother, so it’s not horrific. It’s extremely nice to join him in the winners’ ranks and hopefully I can continue to push on. I idolize him, so just trying to be like him in every way. Hopefully we can keep doing well.”

    Fitzpatrick had a pair of early bogeys that dropped him six behind Chacarra through five holes of the final round at DLF Golf and Country Club. Ten holes and seven birdies later, Fitzpatrick led by one shot as the Spaniard faded badly.

    “I still don’t know how many birdies I had,” he said. “I was just trying to stick in it.”

    Chacarra had three straight bogeys late in the round to fall four shots behind – he started the day with a four-shot lead – and closed with a 75. Fitzpatrick made double bogey on the 18th hole and still won by two shots at 9-under 275.

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